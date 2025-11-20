Should You Invest $1,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) Right Now?

Key Points

Dogecoin's price is driven mainly by short-term speculation, as opposed to fundamental developments.

A lack of utility makes it difficult to be bullish about the crypto over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that currently sports a market cap of $24 billion, making it one of the most valuable digital assets on the market. However, this standing doesn't mask the fact that its price is tanking. Dogecoin is down 52% in 2025 (as of Nov. 18).

Speculators might have their eyes on this meme coin in the hopes that it can rip higher. Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors are better off avoiding this meme token

Dogecoin has remained relevant over the years because it has a valuable community of supporters. The price moves with various hype cycles, with shorts bursts of excitement driving the narrative.

But investing because of something so unpredictable like market sentiment is no way to risk one's hard-earned savings. And Dogecoin's long-term viability is a big question mark because it lacks real-world utility. The negative price action might be a clear indicator that investors are losing hope.

Dogecoin is best avoided. There are more promising crypto assets to put money in.

Dogecoin's past return is eye-popping

In the past 10 years, the price of Dogecoin has skyrocketed 116,600% higher. It has certainly been a winning investment. However, the volatility has been stomach-churning. Dogecoin is 78% below its all-time high right now.

It's very difficult to be bullish on this crypto for the long term. Five or 10 years down the road, there's a good chance the price could be lower than it is today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.