Should You Hold Strategy Stock Following Its Bitcoin Monetization Plan?

Strategy Inc. MSTR is changing how investors should view its Bitcoin treasury. Its new monetization program permits selective Bitcoin sales to support cash reserves, preferred dividends, interest payments and share repurchases. That marks a shift from its former image as a one-way Bitcoin buyer while giving management more tools to protect the balance sheet during difficult markets.



The stock has faced heavy pressure. MSTR closed at $94.64 on July 10 and had fallen roughly 37.7% so far in the year. MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA and Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT have also been volatile. The moves confirm that MSTR, MARA and Riot trade as high-beta crypto plays, although their underlying business models and funding structures differ.



The central issue is whether limited Bitcoin sales can improve liquidity without damaging the long-term case. Strategy still treats Bitcoin as its main treasury asset, but investors must balance that exposure against preferred dividends, dilution and the risk of selling coins during weak markets.

Year-to-Date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why the New Framework Matters for MSTR

The June 29 framework is broader than a simple Bitcoin sale plan. Strategy set a minimum USD reserve equal to 12 months of current expected annual preferred stock dividend payments and interest, raised STRC’s annual dividend rate to 12% and authorized up to $1 billion each for preferred-security and MSTR buybacks. It also approved Bitcoin sales to add as much as $1.25 billion to the cash reserve or fund payments and repurchases when management believes that is better than issuing common stock.



That flexibility is a positive for MSTR holders. Selling a limited number of coins could reduce the need to issue shares when MSTR trades near its Bitcoin net asset value, helping protect Bitcoin per share. Buybacks could also become useful when the stock trades below management’s estimate of intrinsic value.



In effect, Strategy is moving from constant capital raising to a two-way model that can issue securities in strong markets and retire them in weak ones. It may also improve investor trust by making the conditions for Bitcoin sales clearer, rather than leaving the market to guess when management might act.

The Bull Case for MSTR Still Depends on Bitcoin

Strategy’s scale remains its biggest advantage. It held about 845,000 Bitcoin as of early June 2026. The company has raised many billions of dollars through equity and preferred offerings since early 2026, underscoring strong market access.



Those strengths separate MSTR from MARA and Riot, whose results depend more directly on mining production, electricity costs and network difficulty. The new policy may also improve confidence in Strategy’s preferred securities. A larger cash buffer and the ability to monetize Bitcoin can support dividend payments through a downturn. If the framework stabilizes STRC and lowers future funding costs, Strategy could continue increasing Bitcoin per share without relying as heavily on common-stock issuance.

The Risks Have Not Disappeared for MSTR

The main risk is that monetization becomes recurring rather than occasional. Strategy’s expected annual preferred dividends and interest were about $1.76 billion when the framework was announced. If Bitcoin stays weak, cash obligations could force more sales at unattractive prices, reducing the reserve and limiting upside when Bitcoin rebounds.



Accounting results will remain highly volatile. Strategy posted a $14.5 billion operating loss and a $12.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, largely because Bitcoin’s fair value fell. MARA and Riot offer different crypto exposure through mining assets, so some investors may prefer them when Bitcoin rises. However, MSTR’s funding structure remains under pressure.

Strategy’s Rich Valuation Raises Concerns

From a valuation standpoint, Strategy remains highly expensive, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 66.23, which is far above the sector's average. Its Value Score of F reinforces concerns that the stock is significantly overvalued.



Even peers trade at substantially lower multiples. MARA trades at 5.55X forward sales, Riot Platforms at 10.91X. This suggests that Strategy continues to command a steep premium despite operational and financial risks.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR Trades Below 50-Day and 200-Day SMAs

Strategy shares are currently trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating weak momentum and a bearish near-term trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Strategy’s Bitcoin monetization plan improves financial flexibility, but it does not remove the stock’s core risks. The company can now strengthen cash coverage, avoid some poorly timed equity issuance and repurchase securities when prices are attractive.



Still, MSTR remains tied to Bitcoin’s direction, while preferred obligations and possible coin sales could limit gains. Its scale and capital-market access remain strong. It is prudent for existing investors to hold MSTR while watching Bitcoin prices, reserve coverage, share issuance and the pace of future monetization before adding exposure.



At present, MSTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.