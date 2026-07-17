Should You Hold PRTH Stock Following Its Nearly 28% 3-Months Rally?

A strong share-price run can make a promising small-cap stock harder to judge. Priority Technology Holdings PRTH has benefited from interest in its commerce platform, which combines payment acceptance, accounts payable tools and treasury services. The investment case now depends less on whether the business is improving and more on how much future progress is reflected in the stock.



PRTH traded near $7.08 in early July, well above its 52-week low but below its yearly high. In the past three months, the shares have rallied nearly 28% and this rebound has been stronger than that of Shift4 Payments FOUR and Repay Holdings RPAY. Shift4 Payments increased 4.7% over this time frame, while Repay Holdings has inched up just 0.2%. The rally shows investors are giving Priority credit for its expanding product mix.



While that optimism has support, it also raises the standard for execution. Priority must keep winning integrated relationships, increase recurring revenues and reduce leverage without allowing softer merchant trends or rising costs to weaken returns.



Three-Months Price Performance



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A Broader Platform Is the Main Attraction for PRTH

Priority’s appeal is no longer based only on processing card transactions. Its platform connects merchant acquiring with payables and treasury functions, allowing customers to collect, store and send money through one relationship. That creates more ways to earn fees and makes the service harder to replace than a basic payment processor.



The Pittsburgh Steelers partnership is an useful example. Priority will provide ticketing payment processing and deploy its Passport treasury platform, giving the organization better visibility into cash flow and transaction activity. The deal is not large enough by itself to reshape the company, but it shows how Priority can combine products and move into specialized verticals such as sports and entertainment.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 results support this strategy rather than define the entire story. Payables revenues rose 35.6%, Treasury Solutions revenues increased 17.5% and those two segments supplied 63% of adjusted gross profit. Revenues grew 11% and adjusted EBITDA rose 13%, while management kept its 2026 outlook unchanged. These figures suggest the shift toward recurring, higher-value services is gaining traction.

Leverage Still Limits the Upside Case for PRTH

The balance sheet remains a reason for caution. Priority ended the first quarter of 2026 with $1.02 billion of debt and $927.8 million of net debt. Net leverage improved to 4.0 times trailing adjusted EBITDA from 4.2 times at year-end, but interest expense still consumed $21 million in the quarter. Free cash flow of $28 million was healthy, yet debt reduction needs to remain a priority.



Merchant trends were also less exciting than the headline growth. Card volume increased only 2.5%, average merchant accounts declined, and management cited softness in restaurants, construction and legal services. Payables gross margin fell as buyer-funded revenues became a larger part of the mix, while Treasury Solutions margin also declined because faster-growing products carry lower margins.

PRTH’s Estimate Revisions

While earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past 90 days, the consensus mark has remained unchanged in recent times. However, these figures suggest year-over-year growth of 20.39% and 16.94%, respectively.



PRTH: Consensus Estimates



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PRTH's Rally Has Reduced the Margin for Error

PRTH’s rally has already priced in a lot of optimism, so the company needs to keep delivering strong quarters. The stock trades at 6.1X EV/EBITDA, while Shift4 Payments and Repay Holdings trades at 6.32X and 3.6X, respectively.

PRTH: Valuation



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Hold Priority Technology Stock for Now

Priority Technology is executing well. Revenues and adjusted EBITDA are growing, while payables and treasury services are becoming more important. The Steelers partnership highlights the platform’s cross-selling potential.



However, leverage remains high, interest expense is heavy and merchant volume growth is modest. With the shares already well above their 52-week low, the risk-reward looks balanced rather than compelling. Therefore, it seems prudent for investors to currently Hold PRTH, watch debt reduction closely and wait for another earnings report before adding aggressively.



At present, PRTH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.