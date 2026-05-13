Should you Hold or Fold MercadoLibre Stock Post Q1 earnings?

MercadoLibre MELI shares have declined 15.6% following the release of its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, 2026, as investors reacted negatively to another quarter of aggressive spending, margin compression and rising credit-related risks despite strong top-line growth. The selloff reflects growing concern that MELI is prioritizing scale expansion and ecosystem investments at a time when profitability visibility is weakening and free cash flow remains under pressure.



On a year-to-date basis, MELI has plunged 21.6%, underperforming the Zacks Electronic Commerce industry's return of 7.7% and the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector's advance of 5.8%. Among Peers, Amazon AMZN has returned 15.2% year to date while Nu Holdings NU and Sea Limited SE have declined 20.7% and 24.7% respectively, suggesting regional macro conditions account for only part of MELI's relative weakness.



Let's delve deeper to determine what to do with the stock at current levels.

MELI’s Stock Performance



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MELI’s Revenue Momentum Masks Profitability Concerns

MELI delivered another quarter of strong revenue expansion, with net revenues and financial income increasing 49% year over year to $8.85 billion. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 42% year over year, while total payment volume surged 50%. Mercado Pago’s monthly active users crossed 83 million, highlighting strong engagement trends across the ecosystem.



However, beneath the headline growth, profitability continues to weaken materially, driven by rising provisions, shipping subsidies and the upfront costs of scaling the credit card portfolio across three markets. Operating income declined 20% year over year to $611 million and operating margin compressed 600 basis points to 6.9%, while net income fell 16% to $417 million, producing an EPS of $8.23, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.26% and declining 15.5% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 EPS is pegged at $9.94, revised down 17.4% over the past 30 days and implying a 3.59% year-over-year decline, suggesting the earnings pressure is not yet at its trough.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MELI Deepens Investment Cycle

MELI is simultaneously deploying capital across free shipping, a rapidly scaling credit card portfolio, first-party inventory, cross-border trade and fulfillment infrastructure, each investment track carrying long payback horizons. The fulfillment network spans over 50 facilities and handled 55% of shipments in the first quarter, reflecting growing operational scale. Cross-border trade grew 68% year over year on a FX-neutral basis as friction was removed from the international drop-shipping model. These initiatives are accelerating engagement and transaction growth, but they are doing so at the expense of near-term margins and earnings visibility.



The credit card expansion adds a separate layer of pressure. Rapid scaling across three markets requires upfront provisioning and funding costs that delay profitability at the portfolio level. While older Brazilian cohorts are maturing as expected, the credit card book more than doubled to $6.6 billion, and issuance is accelerating in Mexico and Argentina, meaning the provisioning drag is widening before it narrows.



MELI’s marketplace momentum is dependent on promotional intensity to sustain itself. Lower seller take rates, broader free shipping incentives and continued first-party inventory investment are strengthening assortment and conversion, but each represents a recurring cost rather than a one-time investment. If consumer demand softens across Latin America, the economics of sustaining this level of promotional activity become considerably harder to defend.

Competition and Valuation Offers Little Comfort for MELI

The competitive backdrop is intensifying for MELI as Amazon continues raising the bar on logistics efficiency and marketplace standards in Brazil, a market where MELI is simultaneously absorbing rising fulfillment costs. Nu Holdings is deepening financial product penetration across the same core markets with a leaner model that is already translating investment into near-term earnings, whereas MELI's fintech margins continue to compress. Sea Limited, having completed its profitability reset, is now competing with the cost discipline that MELI has explicitly deprioritized, a dynamic that makes defending market share increasingly expensive.



MELI trades at a forward price to earnings multiple of 28.77x, above the industry average of 24.44x and the sector average of 24.77x. Among peers, Amazon trades at a comparable 28.7x but with stronger free cash flow visibility and a diversified earnings base. Nu Holdings and Sea Limited trade at 13.94x and 19.7x, respectively, both at meaningful discounts to MELI despite operating in overlapping markets with improving profitability trajectories. With the investment cycle deepening and no clear timeline for margin recovery, MELI's premium over peers looks difficult to justify.

MELI’s P/E F-12m Valuation



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Conclusion

MELI's long-term structural opportunity remains intact, but the near-term investment case is difficult to defend. Margins are compressing with no clear recovery timeline; estimates are moving lower, and the stock trades at a premium to peers. MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), and investors would be better served avoiding the stock until the investment cycle shows clearer signs of translating into earnings.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.