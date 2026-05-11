Should You Hold or Fold Alibaba Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

Alibaba BABA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $35.23 billion, suggesting an 8.12% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.22 per share, indicating a decline of 29.48% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



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Alibaba has a mixed earnings surprise history. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 47.12%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 10.28%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-eps-surprise | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Earnings Whispers for BABA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BABA has an Earnings ESP of -28.28% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note for BABA Ahead of Q4 Results

Investors should approach Alibaba's upcoming fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings with measured caution, as the March quarter is expected to have reflected the financial weight of an unprecedented investment cycle layered atop an increasingly uneven Chinese consumption backdrop.



While management flagged on the December-quarter call that customer management revenues and physical goods GMV trends had recovered meaningfully entering the period, the rebound is likely to have come at a high cost in subsidies, margins and free cash flow. The setup follows a December quarter in which non-GAAP earnings per ADS fell 67% year over year.



Customer management revenue growth is expected to have firmed somewhat sequentially but remained constrained by an aggressive promotional cadence. Throughout January and February, BABA leaned heavily into the Lunar New Year cycle, channeling roughly RMB 3 billion in subsidies through the Qwen application to drive traffic into Taobao and Taobao Instant Commerce, including one-cent food-delivery offers that triggered tens of millions of orders within hours. China's headline retail sales decelerated to 1.7% year over year in March from 2.8% in the January-February period, indicating that the early-year demand impulse faded faster than anticipated and likely capped sequential monetization gains.



Quick commerce remained a structural drag entering the March quarter. The rebranding of Ele.me as Taobao Instant Commerce, completed during the December quarter and reinforced by deep integration into the Qwen app on Jan. 15, 2026, expanded order volumes but at the expense of margin discipline. Heavy subsidies tied to AI-led shopping campaigns are likely to have widened consolidated losses, mirroring the 78% year-over-year adjusted EBITA decline reported in the September quarter. Although management cited sequential unit economics improvement, the absolute loss base stayed elevated and full-year fiscal 2026 free cash flow is expected to have remained materially negative against the RMB 39 billion generated in the prior March quarter, with quick commerce subsidies and AI capex serving as the principal drags.



Cloud Intelligence Group growth, which accelerated to 36% in the December quarter, is expected to have remained robust but capacity-constrained as AI hardware shortages persisted and segment-level adjusted EBITA margins stayed mired in single digits despite strong public cloud demand.



Management's stated intent to scale investments beyond the existing RMB 380 billion three-year framework signals additional capex pressure ahead. The brief Feb. 13 inclusion of Alibaba on the Pentagon's 1260H list, though withdrawn within minutes, reintroduced an overhang around U.S. export controls and chip sourcing for next-generation AI infrastructure. Organizational churn, including the March departure of the Qwen division head and the rapid formation of the Alibaba Token Hub business group, added a layer of execution risk.

BABA Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Alibaba shares have lost 11.8% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Internet-Commerce and the Zacks sector’s growth of 21.7% and 6.7%, respectively.



BABA faces tough competition from Amazon AMZN, PDD Holdings PDD and JD.com JD. Shares of Amazon and JD.com have returned 36.6% and 9.55 while PDD holdings has lost 1.5%, respectively, during the same period.

BABA’s Share Price Performance



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BABA is trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 17.65X compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 13.51X, reflecting a stretched valuation.

BABA’s EV/EBITDA TTM Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



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Investment Thesis

Alibaba's setup heading into the May 13 earnings release looks unfavorable. The March quarter is expected to have reflected continued quick commerce losses, escalating AI and cloud capex against the RMB 380 billion three-year commitment, and free cash flow pressure tied to aggressive Lunar New Year subsidies. Customer management revenue recovery likely came at a steep cost to margins as PDD Holdings and JD.com forced defensive pricing across marketplaces. With shares trading at a forward P/S above industry norms, premium valuation leaves little cushion for execution missteps or geopolitical overhang. Investors are better served stepping aside ahead of the print.

Conclusion

With quick commerce losses, mounting AI capex, free cash flow strain and intensifying competition from PDD Holdings and JD.com weighing on near-term profitability, Alibaba's premium valuation offers limited downside protection. Geopolitical overhang and organizational churn add further risk. Investors should stay on the sidelines ahead of the quarter under review until margin recovery and monetization clarity emerge.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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