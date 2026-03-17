Should You Hold or Fold Alibaba Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Alibaba BABA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 19.



For the fiscal third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.65 billion, suggesting an 8.51% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.91 per share, indicating a decline of 34.81% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Alibaba has a mixed earnings surprise history. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.87%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same thrice, the average surprise being 0.29%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-eps-surprise | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Earnings Whispers for BABA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BABA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note for BABA Ahead of Q3 Results

Investors should exercise caution ahead of Alibaba's third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, as mounting structural pressures are expected to have weighed heavily on the e-commerce giant's near-term profitability. The December quarter is likely to have reflected compounding headwinds from elevated investment commitments and increasingly difficult year-over-year comparisons.



Customer management revenue growth is expected to have decelerated during the quarter. The payment processing fee Alibaba began charging in September 2024 had supported prior CMR figures and with that base effect fully lapsed, year-over-year comparisons turned considerably harder. Competitive intensity from PDD Holdings PDD and JD.com JD continued to force elevated subsidies across Alibaba's core commerce operations, compressing monetization efficiency and straining platform economics.



Quick commerce losses, which drove a steep 78% year-over-year decline in consolidated adjusted EBITA in the September quarter, are likely to have persisted into the December quarter as the company continued prioritizing scale over profitability. China's broader macroeconomic environment offered limited support. Consumer price growth remained fragile across October and November while producer price deflation extended into its fourth consecutive year, signaling persistent weakness in domestic demand that constrains Alibaba's core commerce business.



Cloud Intelligence Group's growth momentum is expected to have moderated from the September quarter's 34% pace as AI hardware supply constraints restricted infrastructure deployment capacity. With approximately RMB 120 billion deployed over the prior four quarters against a RMB 380 billion three-year capital expenditure commitment, free cash flow is expected to have remained under significant pressure. These structural headwinds position BABA unfavorably for near-term earnings recovery despite the cloud segment's underlying resilience.

BABA Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Alibaba shares have declined 7.2% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Internet-Commerce’s decline of 9.7% but underperforming the Zacks sector’s decline of 2.9%.



BABA faces tough competition from Amazon AMZN, JD.com and PDD Holdings. Shares of Amazon, JD.com and PDD holdings have declined 6.6%, 1% and 1.8%, respectively, during the same period.

BABA’s Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BABA is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month P/S of 1.98X compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 1.48X, reflecting a stretched valuation.

BABA’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



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Conclusion

Alibaba's structural positioning in AI and cloud remains credible over the long term, but mounting quick commerce losses, a decelerating CMR growth outlook and a stretched valuation premium present a difficult near-term case ahead of fiscal third-quarter results. Existing investors may consider reducing exposure until profitability signals strengthen, while prospective buyers would be better served waiting for greater clarity on quick commerce unit economics and a more compelling entry point before establishing new positions.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.