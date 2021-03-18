Should You Hold On To Alcoa Stock After 9% Rally Last Week?

Alcoa stock (NYSE: AA) shot up 9% in the last five trading days (one week) and currently trades at $31 per share. This reflects more than a 2x rise compared to the S&P 500 which saw a 4% increase during this period. After the company beat analysts’ expectations in its 2020 report, the company recently received a thumbs up from Goldman Sachs, which upgraded its call on Alcoa’s stock from sell to buy – a two-notch upgrade. Despite having a positive free cash flow (FCF) generation over recent years, Alcoa’s FCF has been lower than its peers. Also, its margins have been affected due to high cost aluminum operations. However, aluminum prices have remained strong over recent months and have, in fact, risen from less than $2,175/ton a week back to $2,218/ton on 15th March 2021. Prices are likely to remain elevated over the next two years driven by higher demand. Higher aluminum price realization has led to expectations of improvement in Alcoa’s FCF, which the company is likely to use for deleveraging. Thus, expectations of improvement in fundamentals, stronger balance sheet and overall positive sentiment with respect to global aluminum prices, have led to a surge in Alcoa’s stock price over the last week.

However, is Alcoa stock set to continue its upward trajectory or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a strong chance of further rise in Alcoa stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Alcoa Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: AA 9%, vs. S&P500 4.2%; Outperformed market

Alcoa stock rose 9.0% over a five-day trading period ending 3/15/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.2%

Ten Days: AA 19%, vs. S&P500 2.1%; Outperformed market

Alcoa stock rose 19% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.1%

Twenty-One Days: AA 45%, vs. S&P500 1.7%; Outperformed market

Alcoa stock rose 45% the last 21 trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.7%

Out of 183 instances in the last ten years that Alcoa (AA) stock saw a five-day rise of 9.0% or more, 101 of them resulted in AA stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (21 trading days). This historical pattern reflects 101 out of 183, or about 58% chance of gain in AA stock over the coming month

While Alcoa stock may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for Compass Minerals vs Southwest Gas shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

