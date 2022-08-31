Should You Hold Bread Financial (BFH) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH is poised for growth on solid consumer spending, growing retained earnings, strategic investments and capital deployment.

Earnings Surprise History

Bread Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in five of the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank

Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Business Tailwinds

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bread Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $11.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 51.9%.



The credit sales performance is expected to improve on the back of solid consumer spending. With continued growth of credit sales, average loans are likely to increase.



For 2022, Bread Financial expects the ongoing Fed interest rate increase to result in a nominal benefit to total net interest income. Average loans are expected to grow in the low double-digit range relative to 2021, driven by strong sales activity.



Credit metrics should continue to remain strong, with delinquency and net loss rates remaining below the historical averages. Given disciplined, proactive risk management and strong consumer payment behavior, net loss rates are expected to remain low.



Bread Financial expects credit metrics to normalize in 2022 from historically low rates yet remain below its historical through-the-cycle average of approximately 6%. It continues to project the loss rate to be in the low to mid-5% range for 2022.



Bread Financial should continue to invest in its digital platform, product innovation, marketing efforts and technology modernization. BFH intends to make incremental strategic investments of over $125 million in this regard to fuel growth opportunities and future operating efficiencies.



Capital ratios are likely to improve on the back of rise in retained earnings, thus providing flexibility to continue to support profitable growth.



Bread Financial boasts a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position and has sufficient cash reserves to meet debt obligations.



Bread Financial remains focused on returning value to its shareholders. On Feb 28, 2022, its board approved a stock repurchase program to acquire up to 0.2 million shares in the open market during the one-year period ending on Feb 28, 2023. As of Jun 30, 2022, BFH had repurchased the shares available under this program for an aggregate of $12 million.

Price Performance

Year to date, the stock has declined 42% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

