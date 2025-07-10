Should You Hold BILL Holdings Stock Despite Its 44% YTD Decline?

BILL Holdings BILL shares have plunged 43.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 7% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 16.1%.



The underperformance can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic environment, persistent inflation, and high interest rates, which are major concerns as SMBs tighten their spending budgets on digital initiatives.

BILL Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the company is benefiting from an expanding small and medium business (SMB) clientele, as well as a diversified business model.



Can BILL Holdings rebound from its stock decline by leveraging its growing SMB customer base?

BILL Expands SMB Reach With Key Partnerships

BILL’s customer base continued to expand, with a growing number of small and medium-sized businesses adopting its platform to meet their digital payment and invoicing needs.



The company’s expanding SMB clientele, including Adyen ADYEY, Regions Financial RF and Xero, has been a key catalyst.



BILL’s partnership with Regions Bank to introduce Regions CashFlowIQSM, a digital solution aimed at simplifying payments and improving cash management for commercial clients, further solidifies its position as a leader in digital payment solutions.



The company’s partnership with Adyen integrates advanced acquiring and issuing capabilities into its financial operations platform for SMBs, enhancing accounts payable and receivable solutions with Adyen’s technology.

BILL Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

BILL is strengthening its position in the financial technology sector with an expanding portfolio, which has played a key role in driving its success.



In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, BILL processed nearly $79 billion in payment volume across 30 million transactions, helping over 488,600 businesses automate financial operations. This strong engagement reflects the platform’s success in helping SMBs to streamline their financial processes.



Further expanding its portfolio, in June 2025, BILL launched Supplier Payments Plus, a new solution designed to streamline high-volume SMB payments for enterprise suppliers by automating AR workflows and accelerating digital payment processing.



In April 2025, BILL also introduced procurement and financial automation innovations, unifying procure-to-pay workflows with AP, AR, Spend & Expense, and Insights & Forecasting to help businesses gain control of their cash flow and scale with confidence.



As a result of these enhancements and continued market demand, in fiscal third-quarter 2025, the company added 4,200 net new BILL, AP, AR customers, mainly through the accounting channel. As of March 31, 2025, the total number of customers using BILL, AP, and AR reached 164,800.

BILL Holdings Provides Q4 & FY25 Guidance

BILL’s expanding SMB clientele and a robust portfolio are expected to benefit its top-line growth.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, BILL expects revenues between $370.5 million and $380.5 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8-11%. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be between 39 cents and 43 cents per share.



For fiscal 2025, BILL Holdings expects revenues between $1.45 billion and $1.46 billion, implying 12-13% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $2.06 and $2.09 per share.

BILL Earnings Estimate Shows Mixed Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year decline of 29.82%.



The consensus mark for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $370.74 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.88%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.46 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.02%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year decline of 2.36%.

BILL Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BILL Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BILL Holdings, Inc. Quote

BILL Suffers From Stiff Competition

Despite expanding portfolio and customer base, BILL is suffering from stiff competition from accounting software providers such as SAP and Intuit INTU.



Intuit has strengthened its position in SMB financial services by launching QuickBooks Bill Pay, directly challenging BILL’s role in digital payments.



This move allows Intuit to offer built-in bill payment and cash flow tools within its widely adopted platform. Intuit delivers a seamless experience for small businesses already relying on QuickBooks, enhancing platform stickiness.

What Should Investors Do With BILL Stock?

BILL’s expanding customer base, robust product portfolio and focus on automation continue to drive strong growth and profitability, positioning the company for sustained success.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties, including potential impacts from trade policies and FX volatility, remain a concern.

BILL’s shares are also trading below the 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend.

BILL Shares Trade Below 200-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BILL Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

