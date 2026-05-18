Should You Hold on to Autodesk Stock Despite Its 20% YTD Decline?

Autodesk ADSK shares have declined 20.0% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.9% rise and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 13.5% fall.



Autodesk has also lagged several of its peers, including Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB, Datadog DDOG and Cloudflare NET. Over the same time frame, shares of Astera Labs, Datadog and Cloudflare have gained 39.9%, 53% and 0.2%, respectively.



The weakness reflects growing investor concerns around near-term execution risks despite Autodesk’s strong fiscal 2026 performance. Fiscal 2027 guidance highlighted potential billing disruption tied to the company’s sales transition strategy, while continued investments in cloud infrastructure and AI are expected to create margin pressure in the near term. Investors also remain cautious about Autodesk’s heavy dependence on a relatively small number of core solutions, particularly AutoCAD-based products and collections.



However, Autodesk is benefiting from the continued expansion of its cloud-based platforms, strong demand across the AECO and construction markets and a highly resilient subscription-driven revenue model.

ADSK Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expanding Cloud-Based Platform Strategy Aids ADSK

Autodesk’s expanding cloud platform strategy is becoming an important long-term growth driver as industries increasingly shift toward digital design and connected workflows. The company continues enhancing its cloud ecosystem to better connect “design, make and operate” workflows across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and industrial design markets.



Autodesk’s industry-focused cloud platforms, including Autodesk Build, BIM Collaborate Pro, Tandem and Fusion, are strengthening its competitive positioning. These solutions improve collaboration, workflow automation and operational efficiency across construction, manufacturing and infrastructure projects. Tandem’s digital twin capabilities and Fusion’s unified CAD/CAM engineering platform further position Autodesk to benefit from growing demand for smart infrastructure and digital manufacturing solutions.



Autodesk’s cloud expansion also supports its long-term AI strategy. The company is integrating advanced AI capabilities into its cloud ecosystem to automate workflows and improve design efficiency. By combining AI with its industry expertise and cloud infrastructure, Autodesk aims to strengthen its competitive position while driving long-term revenue growth, margin expansion and higher free cash flow generation over the coming years.

ADSK Benefits From Subscription and Recurring Revenue Model

Autodesk’s subscription-driven business model continues to strengthen the company’s long-term financial visibility and resilience. The company generates most of its revenue through recurring subscription offerings, including term-based product subscriptions, cloud services and enterprise business agreements (EBAs). These offerings provide customers with continuous software updates, cloud functionality and collaborative workflows, supporting higher retention and predictable revenue generation.



The strength of Autodesk’s recurring revenue base is evident in its expanding remaining performance obligations (RPO). In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, total RPO increased 20% year over year to $8.3 billion, while current RPO rose 23% to $5.48 billion. Deferred revenues also climbed 14%, highlighting strong customer commitments and future revenue visibility.



Autodesk’s subscription ecosystem is also benefiting from its cloud transition and new transaction model, which improves pricing consistency, customer engagement and self-service capabilities. Management noted that these initiatives are helping build more durable customer relationships while expanding long-term monetization opportunities.

Analysts Remain Optimistic on Earnings Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is currently pegged at $3.00 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests year-over-year growth of 14.5%.



At the same time, the consensus mark for full-year fiscal 2027 earnings is currently pegged at $12.38 per share, stable over the past 30 days and implying 18.7% year-over-year growth and broadly in line with the company’s earnings guidance.

Autodesk, Inc. Price and Consensus

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

ADSK Faces Stiff Competition

Despite its strengths, Autodesk operates in highly competitive software markets where cloud-native and AI-focused competitors continue to intensify pricing and platform competition. The company admits that the design software industry has “low barriers to entry,” and the rapid shift toward cloud computing, AI and mobile technology is further lowering these barriers.



Competition is expanding across Autodesk’s core architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and media software ecosystems. The company identified rivals, including Adobe, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, Oracle, Procore and Trimble.



The growing competitive pressure could eventually lead to pricing compression, lower margins, slower customer acquisition and reduced market share, particularly as customers increasingly demand AI-enabled, cloud-based and connected workflow solutions.

ADSK Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Autodesk shares are also overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of C.



In terms of forward price/sales, ADSK trades at 5.97x, well above the industry and peer group average of 3.73x and 2.94x, respectively.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the stock trades at substantially lower multiples than high-growth peers such as Astera Labs, Datadog and Cloudflare, which trade at P/S multiples of 22.63x, 16.18x and 22.47x, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold ADSK Stock for Now

Autodesk faces meaningful near-term execution and competitive risks, which may continue pressuring the stock in the short term. However, the company’s expanding cloud ecosystem, strong AECO demand trends, AI integration initiatives and highly recurring subscription revenue base continue supporting a favorable long-term growth outlook.



While premium valuation and sales-transition risks may limit near-term upside, Autodesk’s durable fundamentals and strong position in digital design and construction software suggest that long-term investors may still benefit from holding the stock despite recent weakness.



ADSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.