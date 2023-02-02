Should You Have a 'No Buy' List in 2023?

Have you ever gotten home with a purchase and thought to yourself, "Why did I just buy this?!"

Yep. Me, too.

That's what a "No Buy" list is for. It's for all those things you know you really just need to stop buying, be it for your finances or even just your own peace of mind.

Maybe you already have 12 of them but just keep buying them. Maybe you feel pressured to buy it but are tired of it. Maybe you're done letting your money go to a bad company.

Any and all of these are great reasons to make a No Buy list for 2023.

Enough is enough

One big reason I decided to make a No Buy list this year was organizing my hobby closet over the winter. I have a lot of hobbies. This means I also have a lot of hobby supplies. In fact, at this point, it's almost more appropriate to say my actual hobby is collecting hobby supplies.

In 2023, however, I'm going to do my best to stop the cycle. I've put hobby supplies on my No Buy list for the year. My goal is to use up the supplies I already own instead of simply adding to the piles.

Most folks have something similar. That thing that inexplicably multiples every time you come home from the store. Maybe it's sneakers or clothing. Perhaps you have stacks of unread books or video games you never finished.

For a friend of mine, it's blankets and throws. They're ready for the next ice age, but still find cute throws to add to the collection. (Though to be fair, many of us have that curiously overflowing linen closet. I don't even know where those towels came from!)

Whatever it is, make 2023 the year you finally put it to use -- and stop buying more.

Give yourself permission to say 'No'

In some cases, we have that thing we keep buying because we're convinced it's something we need or are supposed to have. This happens a lot with societal pressures, like when we feel compelled to upgrade electronics that still work just fine.

But we also tend to pressure ourselves, too.

Yes, kale is good for you. But if you don't actually like it, why keep buying it just to throw it out when it gets slimy in your crisper? You feel bad that you let it go to waste -- and so does your wallet.

It's highly unlikely you're going to suddenly decide, "Hey, this thing I don't like is actually great now that I've bought it for the 10th time!" Give yourself permission to just stop buying things you don't want or need.

Put your money where your mouth is

The heart of the No Buy list is to increase your awareness of where your money is going. This includes being aware of the impact of your money after you spend it.

For example, one big trend in the No Buy list the last few years is people deciding they're done buying drinks in plastic bottles. If enough people stopped buying plastic bottles, companies would change their practices. Money talks.

Similarly, you may decide to add entire brands or companies to your No Buy list. Maybe you did some research into Nestle and now you're choosing to avoid their products (welcome, friend!). Or perhaps you've decided that this is the year you finally cut the cord on Amazon.

Change the conversation

Our society has become highly commercialized. Half the conversations we seem to have are about the latest thing we bought or plan to buy.

Embracing the No Buy list changes the conversation -- in the best way.

Talk about your hobby accomplishments, not your hobby purchases. Chat about that great carrot recipe instead of lamenting the limp kale. Gush about your favorite small brand instead of the junk from the ethically questionable conglomerate.

What we do with our money matters, in all kinds of ways.

