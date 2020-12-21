Should You Go Back To School As A Part-Time Student?

For most people, going back to school isn’t exactly about reliving the college experience.

By the time you enroll in a graduate program—or to finish out your undergrad—there are usually bills, rent and other financial responsibilities requiring your attention. That means splitting your time between the classes you need to graduate and the job you need to make ends meet.

The considerations for full-time and part-time students are similar, but not identical. Here are some things you should know before deciding to go back to school part-time.

What it Means to be a Part-Time Student

When it comes to financial aid and taxes, being a part-time student generally means taking at least six credit hours every semester. This usually means taking two regular classes.

Once you drop below part-time status, you may lose your eligibility for scholarships, federal student loans and certain tax credits and deductions.

Should You Go Back To School?

Going back to school is a major decision—one that could have huge implications for the rest of your life. You may have enrolled in college without a second thought as a teenager, but as an adult you should proceed with a little more caution.

Before signing up, consider if it will actually help your career. Many people assume that furthering their education will inevitably further their professional aspirations, but that’s not always the case. Some degrees will pay off quickly, like a master’s of business administration, but others won’t pay off at all.

Consider if there are any more practical alternatives to going back to school for a degree. Is there a certificate you can get instead? Can you take some online classes through Udemy, an online learning platform? Ask people in your industry if going back to school will help you get a better job or earn more money.

How to Pay for Your Return to College

If you decide that pursuing more education is the right move for you, you’ll need to figure out how to pay for it. Assuming you aren’t independently wealthy or have lots of cash in the bank, you’ll need to look at financial aid options—or ask your employer for help if it will benefit your position at work. Here are seven places to look for money.

1. Apply for Financial Aid

Part-time students are eligible for federal student loans and grants, as long as they fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA requires that you submit financial information like your income, savings and checking account balances and non-retirement investments. Colleges then use the FAFSA to determine what kind of federal aid you qualify for. Universities also rely on the FAFSA to decide what kind of merit-based aid you are eligible for. Every potential student should fill out the FAFSA, even if they don’t think they’ll receive any aid.

The FAFSA for the 2021-22 school year opened on Oct. 1, 2020. The FAFSA deadline is June 30, 2022. Students should try to fill out the FAFSA as soon as possible, because many grants and scholarships are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. Look to Federal Student Loans

Student loan interest rates vary, but you’re better off with federal loans than with private loans. When possible, students should avoid taking out private student loans not only because they generally charge higher interest rates, but because they offer fewer payment options and protections.

Federal loan interest rates are as low as 2.75% for undergraduates and max out at 5.3% for graduate students, depending on the loan type. You’ll pay 7.64% on average for a 10-year fixed rate private loan with a co-signer, according to Credible, a lending platform.

Let’s say you borrow $40,000 in federal loans with a 5.3% interest rate. Your monthly payment, according to our student loan calculator, would be $430.15, and you’d end up paying $11,618.21 in interest over the 10-year standard repayment plan.

If you borrow $40,000 in private student loans with a 7.64% interest rate, your monthly payment would be $477.73 and your total interest payment would be $17,328.19. That’s a difference of more than $5,700.

What’s more, federal student loans offer a variety of income-driven repayment plans and forgiveness programs, along with more generous deferment and forbearance options than private loans.

And, if you’re going back to graduate school, you may be able to avoid private loans altogether. Grad school students may be able to use federal loans to fund the entire cost of tuition.

3. Ask about Employer Tuition Reimbursement

Some employers will reimburse part of your tuition, but how much and for how long depends on the company. Companies may only do this if you’re earning a degree related to your current job.

Ask your human resources department what’s available and how to apply. If your employer doesn’t have a program, you could ask it to start one. Companies can deduct up to $5,250 worth of tuition reimbursement annually per employee, so you could pitch it as a cost-savings measure.

If you’re switching jobs, ask your prospective employer about tuition reimbursement programs when you apply.

4. Apply for Scholarships

There are still plenty of scholarships available for part-time students. You may just have to look harder to find them.

Start by getting specific when searching for scholarships. For example, if you’re going back to school for electrical engineering, search Google for the term “electrical engineering scholarships.” When you click on a scholarship, see if the eligibility rules dictate whether being a part-time student impacts your eligibility.

5. Take Advantage of Tax Deductions and Credits

Part-time students may be eligible for certain tax credits and deductions for going back to school. A tax credit reduces the total taxes owed while a tax deduction reduces your taxable income. You may qualify for the following tax breaks:

Lifetime Learning Credit. Students who spend $2,000 on qualified education expenses can use this tax credit. The credit is phased out for individuals with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) between $58,000 and $68,000, and between $116,000 and $136,000 for married couples filing jointly. Use this IRS form to find out if you or your spouse qualify.

Students who spend $2,000 on qualified education expenses can use this tax credit. The credit is phased out for individuals with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) between $58,000 and $68,000, and between $116,000 and $136,000 for married couples filing jointly. Use this IRS form to find out if you or your spouse qualify. American Opportunity Tax Credit. Students can use the credit for 100% of the first $2,000 worth of qualified education expenses and 25% of the next $2,000 worth of expenses. This equals a total possible tax credit of $2,500. The credit starts to phase out for individuals with a MAGI between $80,000 and $90,000 and couples with a MAGI between $160,000 and $180,000.

You can claim either the Lifetime Learning Credit or the American Opportunity Tax Credit on your annual tax return, but not both.

6. Deduct Your Student Loan Interest

Once you graduate and start repaying your student loans, you can take advantage of the student loan interest tax deduction. Borrowers can deduct up to $2,500 worth of interest each year. The deduction begins to phase out for individuals with a MAGI between $70,000 and $85,000 and married couples with a MAGI between $140,000 and $170,000.

7. Open a 529 Plan

If you can afford to save for college before you return to the classroom, you may want to open a 529 plan for graduate school. A 529 is a tax-advantaged savings account for qualified education expenses, like books and tuition.

All states offer at least one plan, but you don’t have to purchase your state’s option, which means you can seek out the best 529 plan for you. But if you do contribute to your state’s plan, you may be able to deduct at least a portion of your contribution from your state income taxes.

About 30 states allow this type of deduction.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.