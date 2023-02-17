Should You Get Your Eyeglasses From Warby Parker?

It's estimated that 166.5 million U.S. adults wear prescription eyeglasses, according to The Vision Council. If you're one of them, then ideally, you have money set aside in your savings account, or in a dedicated healthcare spending account, to cover the cost of replacing or updating your glasses regularly.

Even with vision insurance, the cost of eyeglasses can be burdensome. And it's hard to nail down an average cost of eyeglasses because there are so many factors that dictate price, such as insurance coverage, your specific prescription (meaning, how much vision correction you need and what conditions you might have), and the frames you choose.

It's always a good idea to shop around for eyeglasses when you need new ones. But you may want to consider getting your next pair from Warby Parker.

How Warby Parker works

If you happen to live near a Warby Parker location, you could always head into the store, try on different glasses, choose a style, and pick up your glasses when they're ready. But if you don't live near a Warby Parker, worry not. The process of ordering glasses to try on at home is really easy.

What you'll do is browse the site and check out the different styles Warby Parker has to offer. You can even start by taking a short quiz that asks questions about things like the size and shape of your face to get some personalized recommendations.

From there, all you need to do is choose up to five pairs of eyeglasses to have shipped to your home at no cost -- though you will need to leave a credit card number on file in case you fail to return your try-on pairs. These glasses will have non-corrective lenses -- you'll simply be trying them on to see if you like how they look and feel. Once you're done with your at-home try-on session, you'll simply send back your pairs in the packaging and pre-addressed label Warby Parker provides.

From there, if you want to order a pair of glasses, you simply complete that purchase on Warby Parker's website. You even do a virtual eye exam and get a new prescription through Warby Parker for just $15 if you need one. From there, you just sit back and wait for your new glasses to arrive at your doorstep. It's that simple.

Does Warby Parker have the best prices?

The prices Warby Parker offers are competitive. Eyeglasses start at just $95, and you'll get a 15% discount for ordering a second pair. Prescription sunglasses cost a bit more. However, you might end up paying more than $95 if you need progressive lenses, or if there are other adjustments you want to make to your lenses, like ordering thinner lenses (an option that's sometimes recommended for people with strong prescriptions).

Your best bet, if you're looking to get a great price on eyeglasses, is to shop around and compare your options. If you have a Costco membership, for example, you might find that you can pay even less for eyeglasses there. However, Costco may not have the same selection as Warby Parker, which is known for its trendy frames.

Does Warby Parker let you use an FSA or HSA?

Yes! If you have money sitting in a flexible spending account or health savings account, you can use those funds to pay for prescription eyeglasses at Warby Parker. And if you forget to use your FSA or HSA card when ordering your glasses, you can always submit your receipt to your plan for reimbursement after the fact.

All told, ordering eyeglasses from Warby Parker is super easy, and there could be some big savings involved. It's worth checking out their selection and doing an at-home try-on if you come across frames you like.

