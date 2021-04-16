Should You Get an Interest-free Loan?

Have you ever seen those advertisements for loans with claims of “0% interest!” or “free financing!”?

If that triggered your inner skeptic radar, it’s for good reason. Oftentimes, these claims aren’t exactly what they sound like at first glance. But if you know what to look for, you can still use these interest-free loans as a way to save money and afford certain things sooner.

What Is an Interest-free Loan?

Interest-free loans are exactly what they sound like: loans that charge no interest. It’s important to know that this does not necessarily mean that the loan is free. There are three main ways that advertisers market interest-free loans but still get you to pay up one way or another.

First, deferred interest loans are common and will only charge interest if you don’t pay off the entire loan in full by the end of the promotional period. If you don’t repay the loan in full before this timeframe ends, you’ll typically owe retroactive interest payments.

Second, the interest-free portion might also only apply for a certain period of time, not for the entire loan. This is more common with 0% annual percentage rate (APR) credit cards, which commonly offer interest-free financing for a year or two before switching over to charging interest.

Finally, interest-free loans may still charge other fees, such as origination fees, application fees or prepayment fees. Lenders may deduct these fees from your loan amount, which means you’ll need to borrow a larger amount to compensate. These sneaky tactics aren’t always explained upfront, but they should be listed in the fine print of any documents you sign.

Do Interest-free Loans Exist?

Interest-free loans do exist, but they tend to be more common for high-priced goods and services, including:

Expensive consumer products: You can often find 0% interest loans or credit cards at stores that sell expensive products, such as electronics, jewelry or furniture. Most of these are deferred interest offers, which aren’t true interest-free loans unless you pay them off before the promotional period ends.

You can often find 0% interest loans or credit cards at stores that sell expensive products, such as electronics, jewelry or furniture. Most of these are deferred interest offers, which aren’t true interest-free loans unless you pay them off before the promotional period ends. Automobiles: Car dealerships sometimes offer no-interest loans during the summer months to clear out room on the lot for incoming models, or to clear out slower-selling cars.

Car dealerships sometimes offer no-interest loans during the summer months to clear out room on the lot for incoming models, or to clear out slower-selling cars. Medical or dental procedures: Doctors and dentists commonly offer 0% interest loans. These medical loans tend to be more common for elective procedures that aren’t covered by insurance, such as plastic surgery, LASIK or cosmetic dentistry.

Should You Get an Interest-free Loan?

There’s no universal answer about whether you should get an interest-free loan. It depends on your unique situation and goals.

One thing that you definitely should consider when looking at interest-free loans is the fine print. As we mentioned above, it’s rare that interest-free loans are truly free. You’ll usually need to meet certain conditions in order to get the 0% interest, or it might only last for a certain period of time. There may be other ways that the lender charges fees—which technically isn’t interest—so it could be even more expensive than a normal loan.

Here are some questions to ask yourself when deciding whether to get an interest-free loan:

Do I understand how the loan works? You’ll need to understand exactly how the zero-interest offer works, otherwise you can end up spending more than you bargained for.

You’ll need to understand exactly how the zero-interest offer works, otherwise you can end up spending more than you bargained for. Can I meet the requirements to earn the free interest? Some no-interest loans require you to meet certain requirements, such as make all your payments on time or pay off the loan before the promotional period ends. If you can’t meet the requirements of your specific loan, an interest-free loan probably isn’t right for you.

Some no-interest loans require you to meet certain requirements, such as make all your payments on time or pay off the loan before the promotional period ends. If you can’t meet the requirements of your specific loan, an interest-free loan probably isn’t right for you. Do I need to make this purchase right now? It’s almost always better to save up first to buy something in cash if you’re able. That way, you don’t need any loans at all, and you’ll earn interest while you save. But if you absolutely can’t wait, an interest-free loan can be a good way to go.

It’s almost always better to save up first to buy something in cash if you’re able. That way, you don’t need any loans at all, and you’ll earn interest while you save. But if you absolutely can’t wait, an interest-free loan can be a good way to go. Can I limit myself to buying just the item I need? Some interest-free loans are actually deferred interest credit cards, and many people are tempted to use these in spending sprees. Interest-free loans are only a wise choice if you can limit yourself to buying just the item you need, and that’s it.

Pros of Interest-free Loans

Potential to save money: Paid off correctly, an interest-free loan can save you a lot of money.

Paid off correctly, an interest-free loan can save you a lot of money. Can allow you to afford things sooner: It can take a long time to save up for expensive purchases like LASIK, and by the time you’re able to afford it, you might need reading glasses anyway. Interest-free loans let you take advantage of the procedure when it’s most important.

Cons of Interest-free Loans

May need a good credit score: You’ll typically need good credit (at least 670) to get a 0% loan.

You’ll typically need good credit (at least 670) to get a 0% loan. Limited to specific products: Companies often use interest-free loans as a way to sell expensive products to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to find an interest-free loan to pay for your groceries or a book, for example.

Companies often use interest-free loans as a way to sell expensive products to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to find an interest-free loan to pay for your groceries or a book, for example. May not be as free as it appears: Advertisers often use flashy advertising to make you think the loan is free. But you’ll often find other fees in the fine print that mean you’ll need to pay up some way or another.

Advertisers often use flashy advertising to make you think the loan is free. But you’ll often find other fees in the fine print that mean you’ll need to pay up some way or another. May need to meet ongoing requirements: Oftentimes, if you don’t pay off the interest-free loan by a certain date or if you make a late payment, you’ll be charged interest.

Interest-free Loan Alternatives

If you need to buy something, interest-free loans aren’t your only option. Consider these alternatives, too:

Save up. If you can wait, it’s almost always better to save first. That way you can avoid taking out a loan at all. Plus, if you save up in a high-yield savings account, you can earn a good amount of interest instead of paying it out to a lender.

If you can wait, it’s almost always better to save first. That way you can avoid taking out a loan at all. Plus, if you save up in a high-yield savings account, you can earn a good amount of interest instead of paying it out to a lender. 0% APR credit card. These 0% APR credit cards offer a promotional period with no interest. But unlike deferred-interest cards, they won’t penalize you with back interest charges if it’s not paid off in full by the end of the promotional period. However, unpaid balances at the end of the promotional period will begin to accrue interest going forward.

These 0% APR credit cards offer a promotional period with no interest. But unlike deferred-interest cards, they won’t penalize you with back interest charges if it’s not paid off in full by the end of the promotional period. However, unpaid balances at the end of the promotional period will begin to accrue interest going forward. Borrow from friends or family. This one is tricky since you don’t want to harm your relationships. But if you’re sure you can pay the money back and you’re willing to sign a contract to formalize it, borrowing from friends or family who are in a better financial position can be an option.

This one is tricky since you don’t want to harm your relationships. But if you’re sure you can pay the money back and you’re willing to sign a contract to formalize it, borrowing from friends or family who are in a better financial position can be an option. Apply for need-based grants or loans. There are many nonprofits out there that offer need-based grants or interest-free loans to certain groups of people, such as veterans or members of religious groups. You can also use 211.org to find social support services in your area that may offer these features.

