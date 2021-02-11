Should You Get a Vacation Loan in 2021?

Image source: Getty Images

Imagine that COVID-19 is behind us. We're no longer wearing masks and social distancing, so you decide to celebrate by getting away. The only fly in the ointment is that you are cash poor right now and need a way to pay for the excursion. If you're considering a vacation loan, here's a look at the upside of these loans, what you need to look out for, and if there are any other ways to finance your dream vacation.

What is a vacation loan?

A vacation loan is an unsecured personal loan used for travel. While you might think of a personal loan as a way to pay for home renovations or car repairs, it is possible to use the same type of loan to party in an exotic locale.

Some lenders have a specific category of loans called "vacation loans." Other lenders put zero restrictions on how you can spend loan proceeds. That means you can use the money for anything, from fishing off the coast of Costa Rica to fantasy baseball camp with retired MLB players -- even if the loan is not specifically labeled a "vacation loan."

Upside

Let's consider some of the pros of borrowing money to finance your travel dreams.

The interest rate on personal loans is typically lower than the rate charged on credit cards, meaning it's a cheaper way to finance travel.

You enter into a personal loan knowing precisely how much your monthly payment will be and how long it will take you to repay the loan, allowing you to plan your post-vacation budget.

If you're from the YOLO (you only live once) school, you may appreciate the fact that you can travel now without having to wait to save enough to pay for the trip in cash.

Downside

There's no denying that there is a downside to borrowing money for leisure travel. The biggest drawback is that you may spend months or years paying for a trip that lasted a week or two. It can make sense to borrow if you don't have the funds to travel for something important like a relative's funeral or to help move your elderly grandfather into a nursing home. However, the decision to borrow is a bit weightier when the trip is purely for fun. That's because, in addition to the amount you borrow, you may end up paying origination and other loan fees. You will definitely end up paying interest.

Here, let's compare the cost of a trip paid with cash to financing it through a personal loan:

You take a trip to London that costs $5,000, which you pay in cash. The total cost of your trip is $5,000, and you have incurred no debt.

You finance a $5,000 trip to London using a personal loan with an APR of 6%. After arriving home, you face a $152 monthly payment for three years and pay a total of $463 in interest. While that $463 may not seem like much, if you had instead invested it over those three years in a fund paying an average of 7% in interest, it would be worth $864. In other words, you would have earned $400 in interest rather than paying interest.

Alternatives to a vacation loan

Cash

As mentioned above, using cash to pay for a vacation means not having to pay loan interest. You can increase the speed at which you save by taking on a side-hustle or cutting unnecessary expenses, like subscription services and meals out.

Promotional rate credit card

If your credit is good, you may qualify for a credit card with a 0% promotional interest rate. These promotional rates typically last from 12 to 18 months. Let's say you take that trip to London using a card with a promotional rate lasting 18 months. If you spend $5,000 traveling, you can avoid interest payments by making 18 equal payments of $278 per month.

Things to consider

If you feel that your trip can't wait and decide to take out a vacation loan, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Rate shop: Interest rates and terms vary by lender. Take your time to compare lenders to find the rate and terms that work best for you and your budget. The best personal loan lenders run a "soft" credit check before telling you what your interest rate will be. A soft credit check does not impact your credit. It's only when you decide to proceed with a loan that the lender runs a "hard" credit check to verify the information you have provided. While this credit check will ding your credit score slightly, making regular monthly payments should bring it back up in a matter of months.

Ask about fees: The lender with the lowest interest rate does not always provide the least expensive loan. Some lenders charge fees for everything from loan origination to an early payoff penalty. Ask about any costs associated with a loan before signing on the dotted line.

Work your budget: Make sure you can easily afford the loan. Before loan shopping, look at your monthly budget to figure out how much you can afford to spend each month without cutting things too close.

Making a financial decision is like choosing who you're going to date: What you decide may not be right for someone else and vice versa. Whether you choose to take a loan to pay for travel now or postpone your trip until you can pay cash, the decision is yours to make. In either case, safe travels.

Our Picks of the Best Personal Loans for 2021

We've vetted the market to bring you our shortlist of the best personal loan providers. Whether you're looking to pay off debt faster by slashing your interest rate or needing some extra money to tackle a big purchase, these best-in-class picks can help you reach your financial goals. Click here to get the full rundown on our top picks.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.