Should You Forget Palantir Technologies and Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Right Now?

Key Points The recent sell-off in Palantir might have some investors feeling nervous about owning the stock.

Alphabet is a diversified technology company with divisions spanning the cloud services, advertising, and AI markets.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Stock market volatility can be nerve-wracking. What's worse, it can cause normally clear-thinking investors to make snap decisions they later regret.

So, given the recent volatility within the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, now is a good time to take a closer look at two prominent names within the space, and ask: Is now the time to sell Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and buy Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What's going on with Palantir?

First, let's take a quick look at Palantir. After posting an excellent quarterly report on Aug. 4, shares have experienced a steep pullback, dropping by more than 16% (at the time of this writing).

As always with Palantir, there are concerns about the stock's high valuation -- it sports an eye-popping price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of more than 115x. Yet, the big reason for the decline seems to be a short-seller report. In this report, the short sellers gave a $40 price target for Palantir, roughly one-quarter of its price as of this writing.

Needless to say, it's a bombshell report that claims Palantir's business model is overvalued. However, there is one crucial fact investors should know: The source of the report is not neutral. Citron Research, the organization that released the report, has a short position in Palantir -- meaning it profits as the price of Palantir stock declines.

That doesn't mean their arguments are invalid, but it is worth noting.

How Alphabet stock has performed

Now, let's turn to Alphabet. While Palantir stock has tumbled of late, Alphabet shares have steadily improved. As of this writing, shares are up 8% over the last month, whereas Palantir shares are up only 3%.

So, how has Alphabet dodged the torpedo that has sunk Palantir shares and brought down many other high-flying AI stocks? I chalk it up to Alphabet's diversified business model. Granted, Alphabet has plenty of exposure to the AI ecosystem. Its cloud services division is highly levered to AI spending; it sells smart devices powered by AI; and it has its own AI-focused division, called "Google Deepmind."

Yet, Alphabet also has the world's largest digital advertising business (Google Search), which generates about $200 billion in annual revenue. In addition, its YouTube business generates a further $40 billion per year. In other words, Alphabet isn't an all-or-nothing AI stock.

Is it time to favor Alphabet stock over Palantir?

So, the question remains: Is now the time to dump Palantir for Alphabet? Obviously, each individual investor will have to answer this question for themselves, based on their particular circumstances and risk tolerances. However, in general, I view the recent pullback in Palantir shares as an opportunity for long-term investors.

Remember, the argument over Palantir's current valuation largely misses the point. True, if Palantir never grew from its current size, its stock would be massively overvalued at its current price. However, the company is growing like a weed -- and no one really knows how large the company could eventually become.

What is known is that customers are racing to sign up with Palantir. In its most recent quarter (for the three months ending on June 30, 2025), the company reported a 43% year-over-year increase in its customer count. U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed by 93% to $306 million.

Those figures give me confidence that Palantir's growth trajectory remains intact, meaning that Palantir remains an attractive option for long-term, growth-oriented investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and has the following options: long September 2025 $155 calls on Palantir Technologies and long September 2025 $155 puts on Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.