Should You Forget Palantir and Buy These 2 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks Instead?

Key Points

Palantir is hitting on all cylinders, but the stock is very pricey.

UiPath and ServiceNow both have huge opportunities in AI agent orchestration.

10 stocks we like better than UiPath ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most impressive growth stories in the market over the past few years. Its revenue growth has accelerated for 10 straight quarters, as commercial customers flocked to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which essentially acts as an AI operating system.

While Palantir is a premier AI company, the stock comes with an absurd valuation, trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 47. That type of multiple leaves little upside potential over the medium term, which is why these two more under-the-radar stocks involved in agentic AI orchestration look like better buys.

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1. UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is in the middle of transitioning from a pure play in robotic process automation (RPA) into an agentic AI orchestration platform with its Maestro platform. The thing that really helps differentiate the company is that Maestro can manage both software bots and third-party AI agents. Given that software bots can automate simple repetitive rule-based tasks at a fraction of the cost of AI agents, this can help save customers money and is a strong selling point.

Meanwhile, its RPA background, which gives it strong governance and compliance guardrails, is an ideal starting point for an agentic AI platform. The company is only at the beginning of its AI agent opportunity, but it is showing early signs of momentum, with its new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth accelerating last quarter after years of deceleration. Trading at a forward P/S multiple of 3 and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13, the stock is cheap.

2. ServiceNow

While ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) itself may not be under the radar, I think its AI agent orchestration opportunity is. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company is a leader in IT workflow and automation, and tends to be tightly integrated into its customers' data and workflows. Its platform doesn't just sit on top of data, it sits on top of other important software tools to help orchestrate tasks across them. Meanwhile, its configuration management database (CMDB) is often the single source of truth for an organization's entire technical infrastructure.

That positions ServiceNow as a prime candidate to be an AI agent orchestration layer. The company has recently launched AI Control Tower just for this purpose, while its recent acquisitions of Armis and Veza will add important additional security components to its offering. Armis will provide an asset visibility layer, while Veza brings rights permissions. This has the potential to be a big growth driver for the company. Meanwhile, the stock is attractively valued, trading at a forward P/S multiple below 6.5 and a forward P/E under 24 while the company is growing its revenue at a 20% clip.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in ServiceNow and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, ServiceNow, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.