Should You Forget Palantir and Buy 2 Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?

Key Points

Palantir has a great product and a strong underlying business, but its valuation is concerning.

Nvidia is reasonably valued and is poised to continue delivering strong growth.

AMD is a credible challenger to Nvidia with its MI400 chips.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has taken to calling itself an "n of 1." Based on its stock performance so far this year, management may want to change the phrase to an "n of negative 1."

Despite a significant pullback, Palantir's valuation remains astronomical, with shares trading at 128 times forward earnings. Should you forget Palantir and buy two other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia: Ready for the Rubin revolution

Unlike Palantir, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) doesn't look overly pricey. The stock's forward earnings multiple is 24.5. Considering Nvidia's growth prospects, that valuation isn't scary whatsoever.

The company's growth seems likely to continue with the upcoming launch of the Rubin platform in the second half of 2026. Rubin will support inference at a cost of up to 10x lower than Nvidia's wildly successful Blackwell GPUs. It will also enable training massive mixture-of-experts models with 4x fewer GPUs.

What about the threat of an AI bubble? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in November, "From our vantage point, we see something very different." I think he's right. The demand for powerful AI chips will likely grow rather than wane. Nvidia is well-positioned to be the biggest winner from this trend.

Advanced Micro Devices: A Credible Challenger

If you're interested in investing in GPU stocks, you should also consider the most significant credible challenger to Nvidia -- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Even though AMD trades at nearly 32 times forward earnings, the stock still looks like a bargain compared to Palantir.

AMD's Instinct MI400 chips could give Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips a run for their money. MI400 will match Vera Rubin in compute performance and memory bandwidth, but will feature 1.5 times the memory capacity and 1.5 times the scale-out bandwidth.

AI hyperscalers don't like having all their eggs in one basket with Nvidia. I predict that AMD's stock will resume its tremendous momentum from last year once its MI400 chips hit the market.

Software vs. Silicon

Usually, I'd say that in a battle between software and silicon, software will emerge as the winner. However, this outcome assumes similar valuations. Palantir has a great product. Its growth is impressive. The company's underlying business is strong. Unfortunately, though, its stock is priced for perfection. I don't think any company can sustainably achieve that high bar.

Nvidia and AMD should benefit from continued GPU demand. And they don't have to be perfect to deliver market-beating returns.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.