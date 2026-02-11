Should You Forget Nvidia and Buy These 2 Millionaire-Maker AI Stocks Instead?

Key Points

Nvidia became the most valuable company because of its AI chips, but these two stocks should outperform it.

Alphabet is using the AI buildout to create new products and enhance its existing offerings, translating into higher revenue growth rates.

Micron provides essential memory storage solutions for AI chips, and its pivot away from consumer products is already bearing fruit.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and became the first publicly traded corporation to reach a $5 trillion market cap as a result. The AI chipmaker's earnings reports demonstrate that its semiconductors are still in strong demand. Record revenue of $57 billion, up by 62% year over year, shows that the company is still hot.

Although Nvidia has been a winning pick for years, investors may generate higher returns if they look at other AI stocks. These companies have smaller market caps and attractive growth opportunities that could help them outperform Nvidia in the years ahead.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Alphabet addresses cloud, software, and physical AI

Nvidia provides the chips, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shows how companies can use semiconductors to create new products and accelerate growth for existing business segments.

Some investors worried that Google would lose its search engine dominance to AI models like ChatGPT and Grok, but earnings results have put those fears to rest. Alphabet delivered 18% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2025, with Google Services up by 14% year over year. Google Services include Google Search, subscriptions, and YouTube.

Those results confirm that Alphabet is using AI to boost its search engine revenue, and it further validates Google as the center of the internet. However, the big excitement for Alphabet stock isn't around search. The fact that the segment is still delivering strong results is a nice bonus.

Google Cloud and physical AI serve as Alphabet's two most significant catalysts. The Google Cloud platform powers many AI apps and has seen soaring demand thanks to AI. Revenue from the cloud computing segment was up by 48% year over year, with enterprise AI infrastructure playing a key role.

Cloud revenue now makes up more than 10% of Alphabet's business. Physical AI doesn't contribute to Alphabet's revenue quite like that, but long-term applications are another major catalyst, such as Waymo.

Waymo is Alphabet's fleet of self-driving vehicles that are already operating in a number of U.S. cities. These vehicles are competing with taxis and ride-hailing service providers. Uber's (NYSE: UBER) $150 billion market cap highlights Waymo's potential. Alphabet didn't provide much information about Waymo in its earnings report, but if it becomes a large segment like Google Cloud, the company's revenue acceleration may just be getting started.

2. Micron is an undervalued solution to the AI memory storage bottleneck

AI chips have been the talk in this rapidly growing industry, but all of those chips need memory storage devices to function properly. Without memory storage, the AI chips can't handle intense workloads. It's fundamental for AI infrastructure, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the leaders in memory storage solutions.

Micron stock has roughly quadrupled during the past year, and it has already posted a 30% year-to-date gain. Those gains come amid Micron's strong financial performance in its 2026 fiscal first quarter (ended Nov. 27) and optimistic projections.

During the quarter, Micron delivered 57% year-over-year revenue growth and almost tripled its net income. Rising revenue and profit margins are the hallmarks of a growth stock that outperforms the S&P 500, and Micron's involvement in AI makes it a strong contender for exceeding Nvidia's returns.

Micron has already outperformed Nvidia during the past year, and it comes with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only about 12. That low valuation is extremely hard to find among high-growth AI stocks. Nvidia's forward P/E ratio is almost twice as high despite Micron delivering higher net profit growth rates.

Revenue should continue to accelerate as Micron shifts away from the consumer business to focus on AI infrastructure. The shift should translate into higher growth rates and more attractive margins. Micron's first-quarter results are a testament to the company's pivot to AI, and growth is set to gain momentum in the coming quarters. Micron suggested substantial growth across revenue, margins, and free cash flow in its Q2 outlook. This growth implies that Micron could continue to outperform Nvidia in the years ahead.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.