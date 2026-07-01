Should You Forget Fiverr International Stock Near a 52-Week Low?

Key Points

Fiverr stock trades near its 52-week low, down 66% from its yearly high.

Active buyers have dropped 17% since 2022, but spending per buyer rose 15% in Q1.

The stock trades at just 13x trailing earnings and 3.6x trailing free cash flow.

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Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) sits just 7% above its 52-week low on June 30, looking about as popular as a fax machine at a tech conference. The bears have some solid arguments, too:

Fiverr's core customers are increasingly using AI tools and fewer human freelancers.

The freelance marketplace has lost about 17% of its active buyers since 2022.

Revenue dipped 1.6% year over year in Q1 2026. The growth story looks dead.

Fair enough, but Fiverr's mission is to "change how the world works together." The Q1 report shows that the company is actually doing that, just not in the way investors used to expect.

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Fiverr's pivot is actually working

Fiverr is indeed losing its grip on clients in the small-to-medium business category. But that's not the whole story.

Fiverr is also getting serious traction with bigger-budget clients. In Q1, the number of clients completing projects with budgets over $1,000 rose 18% year over year. Annual spend per service buyer rose 15%.

And the business plan is evolving beyond being an intermediary between freelancers and the businesses that hire them. Fee-based service sales soared 30%, accounting for 36% of Fiverr's total Q1 revenues (through subsidiaries like the AutoDS e-commerce service).

The AI attack is opening up new business channels for Fiverr itself. AI consulting and AI development are among its most popular freelance service categories nowadays, with sales more than doubling from the year-ago period.

Finally, don't forget that Fiverr makes a lot of money even as total top-line growth takes a breather. It generated $21 million in operating cash flow in Q1, leaving a comfy cash cushion of $203 million.

A strategy shift, not a death spiral

Fiverr's pivot makes sense if you view freelance talent as a consumable business input -- something companies need repeatedly, like software subscriptions or professional services. The 81% gross margin supports that framing.

Investors who bought Fiverr stock for its high volume of quick, low-cost gigs may want to exit. But those comfortable with a pivot toward fewer orders of higher-value work have reason to hold -- or even nibble at these prices.

So you shouldn't forget about Fiverr. It looks more like a promising strategy shift than a crumbling business idea. The stock doesn't deserve trading at rock-bottom valuation ratios like 13x trailing earnings and 3.6x free cash flow.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.