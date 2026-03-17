Should You Forget CoreWeave and Buy 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?

Key Points

Revenue from Sandisk's data center unit jumped 76% from last year.

Palantir has its critics, but it's hard to ignore how fast the business is growing.

Oracle stock is down right now, but it's still profitable and analysts remain bullish.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

In the world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been a notable name. The cloud computing company is an emerging player in AI infrastructure and computing capacity, as it builds out data centers equipped with graphics processing units to handle complex computing tasks.

CoreWeave stock is up 100% over the last year as it partners with Nvidia and rakes in deals with major tech companies such as Meta Platforms. But the downside is that CoreWeave -- for all of its potential -- isn't profitable yet. It posted a net loss of $1.16 billion in 2025, including $452 million in the fourth quarter alone, as it scales up its capacity.

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Investing in a company that's still taking losses isn't everyone's cup of tea. So, if your risk tolerance has you turning away from CoreWeave, here are some outstanding -- and profitable -- AI stocks that may better fit your portfolio.

Sandisk

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) is a fascinating company. The company, which is renowned for its NAND flash storage products and other computing memory devices, was acquired by Western Digital a decade ago. But in 2023, Western Digital spun Sandisk back off, creating a new company that packages flash products from Sandisk and Western Digital, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory cards, and USB drives.

The company was the best performer in all of the S&P 500 in 2025 and is leading the way so far again this year, up 151% through March 4.

Like CoreWeave, Sandisk has an emerging opportunity in its data center segment, which was its fastest-growing area of business in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The segment brought in $440 million in revenue, up 76% from a year ago and 64% from the first quarter.

But unlike CoreWeave, Sandisk is already a profitable company. Revenue in the quarter was $3.02 billion, up 61% from last year. Net income of $803 million was up 672% from a year ago.

"This quarter's performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise SSD deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics, all at a time when the critical role that our products play in powering AI and the world's technology is being recognized," CEO David Goeckeler said in a statement.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) isn't for everyone, I readily acknowledge. The valuation is eye-watering as Palantir's trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 230 and forward P/E of 120 suggest that there's far too much optimism built into the data analytics company. The price-to-sales ratio of 83 is also hard to swallow, although it's a marked improvement from last year.

And then there's Palantir's role as a government contractor, particularly its work with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Protesters have gathered more than once at the company's offices, and some former workers have gone public to criticize the company's government work.

But if you just look at the financial performance, it's hard to argue against Palantir stock. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $1.4 billion, up 70% from a year ago, and net income of $608 million was up 43% from last year.

Oracle

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) isn't as flashy as some computing companies, but it, too, has a massive opportunity in its cloud computing segment. Cloud revenue of $7.97 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending Nov. 30, 2025) was up 34% from a year ago, and accounted for 50% of the company's total sales. Net income was $6.13 billion, up a whopping 95% from a year ago.

That's why Oracle is investing heavily in data center projects right now. It has a deal with OpenAI worth up to $300 billion to supply AI infrastructure and cloud computing services. OpenAI recently finished raising $110 billion in private financing, which should help it fulfill its deal with Oracle.

Meanwhile, Oracle's free cash flow has fallen by more than $24 billion over the last three years as it invests more in capital expenditures, and it's taken on more than $100 billion in debt to help pay for data center projects. While the combination of these two factors, as well as fears that the global AI data center build-out will be slow to monetize, has contributed to an 18% dip in Oracle stock over the last three months, this appears to be a golden opportunity for investors to buy the dip and capitalize on an inevitable rebound.

And analysts are confident it will happen -- the average price target for Oracle stock, according to experts surveyed by Yahoo! Finance, is $270, hinting at possible upside of 74% in the coming months.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.