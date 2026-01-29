Should You Forget BigBear.ai and Buy These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead?

Key Points

BigBear.ai's share price performance has been impressive, but its falling sales and lack of profitability are red flags.

AI-driven demand for Micron's memory chips is off the charts and fueling impressive earnings growth.

Alphabet's Gemini model is gaining widespread adoption.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has attracted a lot of attention on Wall Street over the past few years for its AI data analytics platform. The company sells its services to the U.S. government and private companies, and some investors hope it could be the next Palantir.

Excitement about AI in general and BigBear.ai's prospects specifically have helped push its share price up by an impressive 152% over the past three years. But there are some warning flags flying, among them the company's 20% revenue decline in the third quarter, the fact that it isn't profitable, and that its losses are widening.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

On top of all of this, BigBear.ai's stock is pricey, with a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 13 right now compared to the tech sector's average P/S ratio of less than 9. With so many reasons to worry about BigBear.ai's investment thesis, retail investors would do better to look elsewhere. With that in mind, here are two great AI stock alternatives to buy now.

AI memory demand is through the roof

If a fast-growing AI company with lots of upside potential is what you're looking for, look no further than memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The company's NAND flash and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) products are in high demand as tech companies rush to build AI data centers.

How in demand, exactly? Well, Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana told investors on Micron's earnings call last month that the company was "more than sold out" at the end of its most recent fiscal quarter. This makes it a classic pick-and-shovel investment in the midst of an AI gold rush. And with an estimated $3 trillion to $4 trillion estimated to be spent on AI infrastructure by 2030, there are likely plenty of picks and shovels still to be purchased.

And, unlike BigBear.ai, Micron's sales are rising, and the company is profitable. Revenue rose 57% to $13.6 billion in the first quarter of its fiscal 2026, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share increased 167% to $4.78.

The emerging AI leader is hiding in plain sight

I know Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't as exciting as some other AI stocks out there, unless you find an expanding position in AI, massive sales, and a profitable business to be exciting (which you should).

Alphabet's AI play comes mainly from its Gemini chatbot, which now has 650 million monthly active users, up from 400 million about eight months ago. Alphabet is about to expand Gemini's reach as well. Apple recently selected it to be the underlying AI model for a new version of Siri that will debut later this year. Aside from putting Gemini in more hands, Alphabet will receive an estimated $1 billion from Apple annually.

In Alphabet's third quarter, its total sales rose 16% to $102 billion, and its earnings jumped 35% to $2.87 per share. While previously, there were concerns that the growing use of AI could erode Alphabet's dominance in its core search market, the company is now well positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence with its Gemini chatbot at the center of its AI strategy.

Both Micron and Alphabet are clear leaders in their respective AI niches right now, and with demand rising for each of their products in the space, it's likely they could maintain their dominant positions for years to come. Just remember that tech stocks have been volatile lately, so some short-term share price fluctuations are to be expected.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Chris Neiger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Micron Technology, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.