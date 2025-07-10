Should You Follow This 1 Shocking Cryptocurrency Recommendation From a Top Financial Advisor?

Key Points A veteran advisor is saying that investors should allocate a lot more to crypto.

His arguments are pretty persuasive.

But following his advice means taking on a lot more risk than you probably want.

Every so often, a respected voice stands up and rattles the cage of conventional wisdom. In early June at a Vision Conference, veteran financial advisor Ric Edelman raised eyebrows by telling investors to load up on crypto, calling for an allocation of 40% for the aggressive, 25% for the merely adventurous, and a baseline 10% for everyone else.

These guidelines are miles above the traditional 1% to 5% range many planners still recite when clients ask about how much to invest in Bitcoin.

If the idea of handing almost half your nest egg to digital assets makes you queasy, you're not alone. But Edelman's arguments deserve a closer look, and as a result, even cautious investors may conclude that it might make sense to increase the proportion of their portfolio dedicated to crypto.

Why Edelman's proposed allocation isn't that crazy

Edelman's crypto allocation thesis starts with a simple observation: People are living longer, working longer, and need their portfolios to compound for 50-plus years. He believes certain technologies, like crypto, will offer the growth engine that traditional portfolio mixes can't deliver in such extended time horizons.

In his latest remarks, he even said, "The correct allocation now is to place 70% to 100% of the client's portfolio into stocks and crypto, with no more than 30% in bonds, and potentially zero in debt securities."

Contrast that with industry norms, where 87% of financial advisors who recommend crypto keep the total allocation under 5%, with 2% being the single most common suggestion, according to a Morningstar survey last year.

In other words, Edelman is asking aggressive investors to hold roughly eight times the exposure a typical planner would propose. The payoff he's chasing is that even a modest outperformer in crypto can meaningfully lift total returns, while a capped downside (you can't lose more than you invest) keeps worst-case scenarios under control.

Of course, an allocation that large also magnifies crypto's stomach-churning declines, in which an 80% peak-to-trough swoon is always possible. Investors must be psychologically and financially prepared for that ride if they choose to follow a hearty allocation like Edelman is proposing.

Still, he isn't saying, "Buy any coin and hope." His emphasis is on assets with durable uses, growing institutional adoption, and supply-and-demand dynamics that favor long-run appreciation.

With that in mind, let's take a peek at a possible way to make such a portfolio.

Designing a sensibly aggressive crypto portfolio

First, recognize that the crypto market isn't one big homogeneous bet.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accounts for roughly 64% of total crypto market value, giving it liquidity, regulatory mindshare, and a proven scarcity story. It's also a fairly safe bet as far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, though you should not confuse that with it being a risk-free or low-risk investment.

For most investors, Bitcoin should occupy the lion's share, perhaps as much as 70% or 80% of whatever crypto weighting you ultimately choose.

Next come the growth-focused majors. Allocating the bulk of the remainder across crypto blue chips like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP taps into the expansion of smart contracts, high-speed layer-1 innovation, and institutional payments and money transfer rails, respectively. These networks keep evolving, but they already have real users, sizable developer ecosystems, and moats that thousands of "it might go to the moon" tokens lack.

Lastly, keep true altcoins, and especially micro caps, on a strict diet with allocations of 5% or less. Most new blockchain projects never reach escape velocity, and many vanish outright after early investors cash out. Keeping this bucket small (or skipping it altogether) limits the damage if a speculative flier implodes.

But how much of your portfolio is it reasonable to set aside for crypto, given this relatively diversified and moderate-risk combination of assets?

That's a question only you can truly answer, since it depends on your risk tolerance. If you're a conservative investor, probably even Edelman would not encourage you to allocate more than 10% of your portfolio; 5% would likely be more comfortable.

On the other hand, if you can tolerate a lot of risk and volatility and you don't have any need to retire in the next few years, going up as far as 20% or 30% might not be a bad idea, though it's important to recognize those proportions as quite aggressive. Crypto might not keep crushing stocks, but the chances of some outperformance over multidecade time horizons look favorable if adoption trends continue.

In the end, Edelman's shock-value percentages aren't a command for everyone to follow as much as a conversation starter.

The real takeaway is that treating crypto as a tiny slice of your portfolio may undershoot its potential. Striking a middle path that's anchored by Bitcoin, complemented by a few leaders, and being sparing with everything else puts investors in a position to benefit if blockchain really is the next long-term growth engine.

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.