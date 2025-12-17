Should You Downsize in 2026? Here Are 3 Signs It's Worth Considering.

Key Points

The decision to downsize isn't always an easy one.

If your home is getting too costly or tough to maintain, it could be worth considering.

Downsizing out of a home you have equity in could also help compensate for a lack of retirement savings.

The start of a new year is a good time to finalize some of the financial decisions you've been putting off. And one of those decisions may involve your home -- or, more specifically, whether it pays to stay put versus downsize.

The decision to downsize isn't an easy one. You may have a lot of memories associated with your home, especially if you raised your kids there.

But if your children have grown up and moved out, and you no longer need the extra space, downsizing is probably worth considering in 2026. Here are three signs that it may be time to shed some square footage and swap your current home for a smaller one.

1. Your home is costly to maintain

If you're near or in retirement, you may have a paid-off house by now. But that doesn't mean you don't spend a lot of money on housing. If your home comes with a hefty property tax bill and ongoing maintenance, downsizing could mean freeing up a lot of money for other important purposes.

Let's say you're in the home stretch of your career and are trying to boost contributions to your IRA or 401(k). If you're able to save several thousand dollars a year on housing costs, that's money that could go into your retirement account or spell the difference between being able to make catch-up contributions or not.

Or, let's say you're retired and mostly living on Social Security. Moving to a smaller home could lower everything from your upkeep costs to your insurance to your utility bills, allowing your benefits to go further.

2. You no longer have the physical energy to do the work

You may be able to afford to keep your current home. But if it's become too much of a physical strain, then it's probably time to consider downsizing out of it.

As you age, you may find that home maintenance gets harder on your body. And while it may be that you can afford to stay in your home, you may not be able to afford to outsource every single maintenance task to keep the place in good shape.

3. Your home equity could take the place of missing savings

A lot of people find themselves in a precarious situation when it comes to retirement savings. If you're nearing the end of your career, or you're already retired, and your IRA or 401(k) isn't looking as robust as you would've liked, downsizing could help make up for it.

This assumes, of course, that you have a lot of equity in your home. But let's say you bought your place decades ago and could now walk away with $500,000 upon selling it. Let's also assume that you're able to buy a smaller replacement home -- say a townhouse or condo in your area -- for $300,000.

Suddenly, you have a $200,000 nest egg to work with. That's money you can invest so it continues to generate growth for you during retirement.

In fact, even if that $200,000 represents your only savings, at a 4% withdrawal rate, that puts an extra $8,000 of spending money in your pocket each year. It's not necessarily enough to live a life of luxury in retirement, but combined with your monthly Social Security benefits, it could give you a nice amount of breathing room.

Downsizing out of your home isn't just a financial decision. It's an emotional and logistical decision, too. But you may find that moving to a smaller home allows you to save money, invest money, and spare yourself work that's getting increasingly harder to do. So it pays to see what options you have for moving to a smaller place in the new year.

