Should You Consider Retaining ZBH Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Zimmer Biomet's ZBH fourth-quarter 2025 performance was driven by its market expansion efforts. The company’s robust Knee business looks promising for growth. Meanwhile, a dull macroeconomic scenario and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerning for ZBH’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 12.1% against 10.6% growth of the industry. The S&P 500 composite rose 8.9% during the same time frame.

The leading musculoskeletal healthcare company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion. Zimmer Biomet beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 1.28%.

Factors Benefiting the ZBH Stock

Strong Prospects in Knee Business: Zimmer Biomet is focusing on the expansion of the ROSA Robotic Platform combined with its Persona cementless Knee. ZBH expects ROSA and Persona cementless together will enhance its robotics and cementless penetration at a rapid pace.

In 2024, the U.S. portfolio of Zimmer Biomet was strengthened with the approvals of the Oxford Partial Cementless Knee. Internationally, Zimmer Biomet secured CE mark approval for Persona Revision in late 2024. Already established as the leading revision knee implant in the United States, this product is projected to drive sales growth across the market of Europe in 2025.

Solid Market Expansion Strategies: The company is witnessing strong market share gains within the reconstructive Knees and Hips company in key geographies in recent times despite macroeconomic challenges. The fourth quarter of 2024 marks the 12th consecutive quarter in which Zimmer Biomet's revenues have grown mid-single digit or above.

Zimmer Biomet recently announced a four-point plan across the three key priority areas. The first priority, People and Culture, focuses on ensuring the right talent is in the right roles. The second priority, Operational Excellence, is aimed at enhancing performance in the critical U.S. market. The company is sharpening its focus on S.E.T., optimizing go-to-market strategy across key franchises, driving productivity and investing in top talent. Additionally, Zimmer Biomet is expanding capabilities and partnerships in the Ambulatory Surgery Center space, reinforcing its commitment to portfolio growth.

The third priority, Innovation and Diversification, focuses on an ambitious pipeline of more than 50 new product launches in the next 36 months.

Factors Weighing on the Zimmer Biomet Stock

Macroeconomic Concerns: The ongoing industry-wide trend of staffing shortages and supply chain-related hazards is denting the growth of Zimmer Biomet. Added to this, the rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation, along with the gradual withdrawal of fiscal policies amid high debt, continues to dent economic growth, impacting the overall market situation for Zimmer Biomet.

During the fourth quarter, the company incurred a 5.1% increase in the cost of products sold (excluding intangible asset amortization) and a 3.4% rise in selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted gross margin reflected a contraction of 123 basis points while the adjusted operating margin contracted 43 bps in the quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Exposed to Currency Movement: A substantial portion of Zimmer Biomet’s revenues come from outside of the United States. In recent times, significant increases in the value of the U.S. Dollar relative to other currencies are accordingly having adverse effect on the company’s results of operations. In 2024, Zimmer Biomet’s net sales were adversely affected by 1% from changes in foreign exchange rates.

ZBH’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has moved south marginally by 0.1% to $8.22 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.88 billion, indicating a 2.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Better-Ranked MedTech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health has an estimated fiscal 2025 earnings growth rate of 62.2% compared with the industry’s 17.2%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.06%. The company’s shares have surged 73.5% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth in the past year.

PAHC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 2.7% compared with the industry’s 1.5%. Shares of the company have rallied 47.1% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.7% compared with the industry’s 9.5%. Shares of the company have rallied 17.5% against the industry’s 3.2% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.64%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.