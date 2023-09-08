Should You Consider Comerica (CMA) for Its Dividend Yield?

Comerica Incorporated CMA is one solid dividend-yielding stock that investors may consider in adding to their portfolios amid looming recession fears.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Comerica delivers financial services in three primary geographic markets — Texas, California and Michigan — as well as Arizona and Florida.

CMA has been paying quarterly dividends on a regular basis. In the past five years, it increased dividends four times, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 2.06%. The last hike of 4.4% to 71 cents per share was announced in February 2023.

Considering last day’s closing price of $45.22 per share, the company’s current dividend yield is 6.28%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s average of 4.37% and attractive for investors as it represents a steady income stream.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Is the CMA stock worth a look to earn a high dividend yield? Let’s check the company's financials to understand the risks and rewards.

Apart from regular quarterly dividend payouts, CMA has a steady share repurchase program in place. In April 2021, the board approved additional share-buyback authorization of 10 million shares. Though buybacks were paused in the second quarter of 2023, it repurchased 31,000 shares at an average price of $72.78 during first-quarter 2023. As of Jun 30, 2023, approximately 5 million shares remained under the current authorization.

We remain optimistic about Comerica’s income-generation capability, given its loan growth. The metric witnessed a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% (ended 2022), with the momentum continuing in the first half of 2023. Given the strength in its loan pipeline, a similar trend is expected to continue in the near term.

Supported by steady loan demand and higher rates improvement, Comerica’s net interest income (NII) over the years has supported top-line growth. The metric witnessed a three-year CAGR of 13.6% (ended 2022), with the rising trend persisting in the first half of 2023. The company is projecting NII to rise 1-2% in 2023.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s total debt (comprising of short-term borrowings, and medium and long-term debt) was pegged at $16.52 billion. Out of this, $9.56 billion were near-term borrowings. Its cash and cash equivalents as well as interest-bearing deposits with banks of $10.22 billion indicate decent cash levels. Given the company's decent earnings strength, it is expected to continue meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if the economic situation worsens.

Despite near-term headwinds that include rising expenses and substantial exposure to commercial and commercial mortgage loans, CMA stock is fundamentally solid.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.2% against the industry's fall of 2.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Therefore, income investors should keep this stock on their radar as this will help generate robust returns over time.

Bank Stocks With Attractive Dividend Yields

Banking stocks like The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC and Citigroup C are worth a look as these too have robust dividend yields.

Considering the last day’s closing price, PNC’s dividend yield is currently pegged at 5.36%. In the past three months, shares of PNC have declined 10.2%.

Based on the last day’s closing price, Citigroup’s dividend yield is currently pinned at 5.2%. In the past three months, shares of C have declined 15.7%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.