Should You Consider BankUnited (BKU) for its Dividend Yield?

BankUnited, Inc. BKU is one solid dividend-yielding stock that investors may consider in adding to their portfolios amid the current turmoil in the banking industry and looming recession fears in the near term.

This Miami Lakes, FL-based bank holding company, provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, middle-market businesses and individual customers.

BKU has been paying its quarterly dividends on a regular basis and raising it occasionally. The last hike of 8% to 27 cents per share was announced in February 2023. In the past five years, it increased dividends thrice, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 4.93%.

Considering last day’s closing price of $21.55 per share, the company’s current dividend yield is 5.01%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s average of 4.49% attracting investors as it represents a steady income stream.

Is the BankUnited a stock worth a look to earn a high dividend yield? Let’s check the company's financials to understand the risks and rewards.

Apart from regular quarterly dividend payouts, BKU has a steady share repurchase program in place. In September 2022, the company’s board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million worth common shares with no expiration date. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $20.6 million worth shares left under the authorization.

Organic growth remains a key strength at BankUnited, with revenues rising over the years. Driven by strong loans and deposit balances, its total revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the last three years (2020-2022). During the same period, net loans witnessed a CAGR of 2.4%. The momentum for total revenues and net loans continued in the first quarter of 2023.

Supported by steady loan demand and higher rates and its efforts to strengthen fee income, its top line is expected to keep improving. Though we project total revenues to drop 1% this year, it will rebound and grow 2.2% in 2024 and 4.6% in 2025. We project total net loans to increase 1.4% in 2023.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep the interest rates high in the near term, despite pausing the hike now. BankUnited’s net interest margin is likely to keep rising in the near term, though the pace will likely slow down on rising funding costs. We expect NIM to be 2.55%, 2.40% and 2.34% in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

As of Mar 31, 2023, BankUnited had total debt worth $8.27 billion, higher than its cash and cash equivalents of $904 million. Given the company's decent earnings strength, it is expected to continue meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if the economic situation worsens.

Despite near-term headwinds that include rising expenses and worsening asset quality on a tough operating environment, BKU stock is fundamentally solid. In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 0.3% against the industry's increase of 6.2%.



Therefore, income investors should keep this stock on their radar as this will help generate robust returns over time.

Bank Stocks With Solid Dividends

Banking stocks like Truist Financial Corporation TFC and U.S Bancorp USB are worth a look as these too have robust dividend yields.

Considering the last day’s closing price, Truist Financial’s dividend yield currently stands at 6.9%. In the past three months, shares of TFC have declined 5%.

Based on the last day’s closing price, U.S Bancorp’s dividend yield currently stands at 5.8%. In the past three months, shares of USB have declined 5.8%.

