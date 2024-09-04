Should you Buy Zscaler After the Selloff?

Surprise Trader veterans understand that it’s not all about the headline number. Guidance is what really moves a stock. You can hit on top and bottom line but if things looking forward are set to slow down, that forward PE is now at risk. Guide lower when you trade at 61x and it’s look out below.

That’s exactly what happened with Zscaler ( ZS ) after this earnings report Tuesday after the bell. The cloud security company reported EPS of 88 cents versus 69 cents on revenues of $592.9 million versus $568 million. Big beats on both numbers but the EPS guidance for Q1 fell about a dime short of expectations, despite increasing revenue guidance. ZS finished the regular session off 3.4% at $193.19, closing below its 200-day moving average after failing to break out from it last week.

When the news hit the wires, ZS shares tumbled under $165. That’s right near the swing low from last quarter’s report and the first Monday of August when the Yen carry trade exploded. As terrible as it must feel for shareholders right now, this is the level where ZS was trading about a year ago, but it’s still well off the 2023 lows under $85. However, there are a few bag holders from over $370 in November 2021.

