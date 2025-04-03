Should You Buy XRP at $2?

The good news is that XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is still up 300% since the U.S. election in November. The bad news is that XRP is down more than 40% since it hit a 52-week high of $3.40 in mid-January. XRP now trades for just $2.

Depending on your perspective, that $2 price is either a clear signal to buy the dip, or a red flag warning investors to stay away for now. So which is it?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The bear case for XRP

The bear case for XRP actually involves frogs -- more specifically, the boiling frog metaphor. In this metaphor, a frog placed into a pot of boiling water will immediately jump out. However, if the frog is placed into a pot of cool water that is gradually warmed up over time, it won't jump out. By the time the frog realizes it's being boiled alive, it's too late. This metaphor, of course, is often used as a warning for people who fail to recognize gradual, dangerous changes.

That's what appears to be happening with XRP right now. Even though XRP is down 40% since January, there hasn't been any sort of epic price collapse. It's all been relatively gradual -- a long series of small steps down. As a result, it's very easy to dismiss every new decline as due to "tariff uncertainty" or "worsening investor sentiment." However, if XRP fails to hold the $2 support level, it could fall all the way to $1, as investors give up on XRP and lock in their profits. Nice, round pricing numbers can make a big difference in the market's mass psychology.

The problem, quite frankly, is that XRP is running low on catalysts to push it higher. The market has already priced in the pro-crypto regulatory policies of the Trump administration. And it has already priced in the SEC's decision to drop its case against Ripple, the company behind the XRP token. At this point, XRP appears dependent on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the crypto market leader, to push it higher. If Bitcoin keeps moving sideways or down, then so will XRP.

The bull case for XRP

In response, the XRP bulls will point to their price charts, and provide admirable proof that XRP is about to surge higher. According to this logic, XRP is simply in a "consolidation" phase, but it is poised to soar above $3 any moment now.

In one scenario, XRP could soar as high as $12. This, of course, is not based on any kind of underlying fundamentals or analysis of future growth prospects -- it's simply based on the particular patterns being created by the XRP price chart right now.

At the same time, there are some investors eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new spot XRP ETFs, which are likely coming before the end of 2025. From their perspective, these ETFs will provide the same sort of bounce for XRP that the arrival of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs provided for Bitcoin last year. Bitcoin ended the year up 125%, and the new spot Bitcoin ETFs were generally lauded as one of the most impressive new product launches by Wall Street in decades. So why can't the same thing happen with XRP?

The one factor to keep in mind for XRP

At the end of the day, the only things that might matter are the new Trump tariffs. If they have the type of negative effect on financial markets that many people are expecting, they could send the crypto market sharply lower. XRP, as a speculative crypto asset, held up fine on the evening of the tariff announcements but should feel the brunt of the market decline over time.

If you believe in financial fairy tales, though, there might be a happy ending to this story. If a princess can kiss a frog and turn it into a prince, then a U.S. president can kiss a frog and turn it into a crypto market darling. What I have in mind here is the full support of Ripple and XRP by President Donald Trump and his crypto team in the White House.

If the Trump White House moves beyond just listing XRP as a potential candidate for the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, and openly embraces it as a key player in its vision for global trade or decentralized finance, it might just be enough to send XRP soaring.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $675,119!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.