Should You Buy XRP With $1,000, or Zcash (ZEC)?

XRP has the green light from regulators to operate and build out its ecosystem.

Zcash is building privacy technology that's obviously in demand.

Either could be a decent choice, but one is probably a lot safer.

Most investors who buy crypto eventually reach a crossroads where they have to pick between a coin that's aiming to have utility and a coin that's aiming to be a store of value. On that note, buying XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is a bet that becoming financial plumbing for institutions will pay off. Buying Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), on the other hand, is a bet that financial privacy is a trait that investors want to have from their stores of value in crypto.

Both of these propositions are reasonable enough, so which one is the better pick if you're trying to invest $1,000?

XRP has the infrastructure and the institutions

At the moment, the biggest thing going for XRP is that its ecosystem is finally starting to gel with its unique combination of on-chain capital, in-demand features, and good relations with regulators.

Ripple, the company behind the coin, settled a major lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2025, so its main legal overhang is now gone. Soon after, multiple spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding XRP launched, going on to pull in more than $1.1 billion in cumulative inflows by March 2026. Now, investors (both institutional and individual) who want XRP exposure through ETFs can easily get it, which paves the way for more capital to flow onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and subsequently boost the price of XRP.

The XRPL also has $431 million in stablecoins, not to mention $461 million in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like tokenized commodities and bonds. All of that capital is now tradeable on the network, which means its ecosystem can finally grow -- and it's all a result of the upgrades and new services that Ripple has been making and offering.

Zcash works great, and that's why regulators hate it

Zcash lives in a totally different niche from Zcash, and its claim to fame is that it uses a fancy new type of cryptographic proofs that can validate a transaction without revealing the sender, receiver, or amount, thereby making transactions private if users so desire.

The coin's supply is capped at 21 million coins, and its supply policy matches that of Bitcoin quite closely, with regular halvings that reduce its mining rewards and thus reduce the asset's supply growth over time. That scarcity, paired with the appeal of its privacy technology, caused its price to fly by about 460% during the past six months.

But privacy coins face an intensifying regulatory crackdown that's unlikely to end anytime soon. The E.U.'s new anti-money laundering framework (AML), which will be enforceable by mid-2027, could compel crypto exchanges to delist privacy tokens, including Zcash. Japan and South Korea already restrict such listings. So investors may have trouble even accessing this asset consistently.

Therefore, for most investors, XRP is the sounder pick with $1,000. Zcash is only worth considering if you have a very high risk tolerance, as it might be banned someday.

