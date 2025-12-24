Should You Buy X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) After Golden Cross?

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, XFOR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of XFOR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.4%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that XFOR could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at XFOR's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 4 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on XFOR for more gains in the near future.

