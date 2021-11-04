Should You Buy Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Western New England Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Western New England Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $9.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Western New England Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Western New England Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Western New England Bancorp is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:WNEB Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Western New England Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Western New England Bancorp's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Western New England Bancorp is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Western New England Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Western New England Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Western New England Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Western New England Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Western New England Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

