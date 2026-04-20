Should You Buy Warren Buffett's Top 3 Stocks of 2026 So Far?

Key Points

Mitsubishi stock has skyrocketed in part due to rising demand for LNG, copper, and other materials.

Another Japanese stock, Marubeni, has also been a big winner for Buffett this year.

DaVita is a textbook example of a Buffett stock -- and it's trouncing the market in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than DaVita ›

Don't think for a second that Warren Buffett has retired just because he no longer serves as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO. He recently confirmed in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick that he goes into the office every day and is still actively involved in Berkshire's investments.

Several of Buffett's past investments are performing exceptionally well this year. Like Buffett himself, they aren't flashy -- but they're solid. Here are the legendary investor's top three stocks so far in 2026.

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1. Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF) easily ranks as Buffett's biggest year-to-date winner. Shares of the Japanese trading house have skyrocketed by around 45%.

Buffett wasn't a huge fan of international stocks in the past. However, he made an exception for five Japanese stocks several years ago. Mitsubishi now stands as Berkshire's seventh-largest holding.

Mitsubishi is the biggest (and arguably the strongest) of the Japanese trading houses. The company's operations include chemicals, energy, food, finance, machinery, metals, and more. Earlier this year, Mitsubishi acquired Aethon is a deal that enabled it to enter the U.S. shale gas business.

Rising demand for liquid natural gas (LNG), copper, and other materials has served as a tailwind for Mitsubishi. The company's massive stock buybacks have also boosted its earnings per share.

2. Marubeni

The business models of the five Japanese trading houses in Berkshire's portfolio are similar. As a result, the stocks often move in tandem. It's not surprising, therefore, that Marubeni (OTC: MARUF) (OTC: MARUY) ranks as Buffett's second-best-performing stock of the year so far.

Marubeni's shares have soared more than 350% over the last five years. That performance is significantly higher than any of its peers.

All of the Japanese trading houses have highly diversified businesses. Marubeni's operations include aerospace, agriculture, chemicals, energy, finance, food, information technology, materials, mining, and real estate.

Like Mitsubishi, Marubeni has aggressively repurchased shares. The company has also steadily increased its dividend. Such rewards for shareholders are partly responsible for Buffett declaring in 2023 that Marubeni was one of only a handful of stocks that he expected Berkshire to "maintain indefinitely."

3. DaVita

If you anticipated another Japanese stock to take the No. 3 spot among Buffett's best stocks of 2026 so far, you're in for a surprise. Third place instead goes to U.S. dialysis services provider DaVita (NYSE: DVA).

This healthcare stock has surged around 30% year to date. Davita blew past revenue and earnings estimates with its fourth-quarter results reported in February 2026. Even better, the company wowed investors with its full-year 2026 guidance.

DaVita is a textbook example of the kind of stock Buffett likes to buy. The company provides essential services. It generates strong recurring revenue and cash flow. Its business is predictable and resilient. Like Mitsubishi and Marubeni, DaVita has also made significant stock buybacks.

The company has branched out beyond dialysis services as well. DaVita and Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) made strategic investments in Elara Caring in February 2026. Elara is a leading provider of skilled home health, hospice, behavioral health, and personal care services.

Should you buy these Buffett stocks?

Should other investors buy these high-flying Buffett stocks? Don't chase momentum for momentum's sake. It's also worth noting that Berkshire hasn't bought any of these three stocks recently. The conglomerate even trimmed its DaVita position a little earlier this year. However, I think all three stocks could be appealing to many investors.

Value investors could be especially attracted to DaVita. Despite its impressive gain so far in 2026, the stock trades at only 10.7 times forward earnings.

Income investors might like the two Japanese stocks. Their dividend yields aren't extraordinarily high -- 2.1% for Mitsubishi and 1.8% for Marubeni. However, both trading houses have stable, diversified businesses that should enable them to continue growing their dividends over the long term.

Should you buy stock in DaVita right now?

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Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.