Should You Buy Vistra While It's Below $210?

Key Points Growing energy demand, driven primarily by data centers, presents significant opportunities for utility providers like Vistra.

Vistra operates as a merchant power company, selling electricity in wholesale markets, and isn't reliant on a single power source or customer segment.

It is strategically positioned to meet increasing energy needs with minimal additional investment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to transform the world as we know it, and it is also driving a powerful tailwind for utility providers. The surge in demand for energy fueling today's data centers is creating an insatiable appetite for energy.

This growing energy need represents an opportunity for companies across the energy landscape, such as Vistra (NYSE: VST). Vistra boasts a diverse array of energy sources to meet these escalating power requirements and is strategically positioned geographically to capitalize on this trend.

Investors have piled into the investment opportunity, and Vistra's stock has experienced an impressive surge of 133% over the past year. With this momentum, let's take a closer look at Vistra, its valuation, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Vistra's advantage

Vistra serves 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. However, its real competitive advantage lies in its role as a merchant power company, where it sells electricity directly into wholesale competitive markets across 18 states and Washington, D.C., on a short-term basis rather than through power purchase agreements.

This business model means it is not reliant on a single type of power plant, geographic market, or customer segment. It also gives Vistra an advantage by combining its retail business with its generation fleet and wholesale commodity risk management capabilities through hedging with derivatives. In other words, its business model helps reduce the effects of commodity price movements and contributes to cash flow stability.

This business model positions Vistra to benefit from rising wholesale power prices, particularly in regions like the Northeast and Midwest U.S., where supply constraints and surging demand are reshaping dynamics across the energy complex.

Its fleet can address growing energy demand

Numerous hyperscalers have increased their capital expenditure in data centers, and together the major players have committed nearly $2 trillion to these efforts by 2030. As hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms rapidly expand AI infrastructure, they will place a strain on local grids.

Vistra's extensive and flexible fleet comprises nearly 20 GW of combined cycle gas turbine capacity, operating at 55% to 60% utilization, which can achieve high capacity factors, positioning it to meet growing demand with minimal additional investment.

It also boasts the second-largest nuclear power fleet in the U.S. and aims to extend the nuclear plant licenses, such as Perry, through 2046. Most importantly, its diversified fleet allows for capacity additions through both the expansion of existing assets and the development of new projects.

The opportunity ahead

Wholesale electricity prices are highly volatile due to supply and demand imbalances, especially in day-ahead and spot markets. In the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland market (PJM), one of the regions where Vistra provides energy, markets continue to be tight, with an upward bias on wholesale power prices.

Meanwhile, PJM and other markets it serves face a sluggish pace of new power plant construction, regulatory bottlenecks, and retirement of older coal and nuclear facilities. Supply chain constraints and labor shortages have reduced the availability of equipment and increased lead times for materials needed for new construction and maintenance.

These bottlenecks create tight supply demand conditions, allowing merchant generators like Vistra to command premium pricing, especially during peak load periods.

Is Vistra a buy?

Vistra currently trades at a premium valuation as investors have piled into the utility provider. On a price-to-earnings valuation, Vistra is priced at 29.5 times this year's projected sales, which is on the high side for a utility provider.

Value-focused investors may view Vistra as overpriced at this valuation and would prefer to wait for a pullback before investing. However, if you believe in the growth story and the opportunity that lies ahead for energy demand, along with the tailwind it could bring to Vistra in the years ahead, this utility stock could be for you.

