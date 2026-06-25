Should You Buy Virtu Financial Stock Now? Key Factors to Consider

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, a leading financial services company, is well poised to grow on the back of its diversified business, a supportive trading environment and efficiency-improving efforts. Headquartered in New York, Virtu Financial has a market cap of $9.7 billion.

Its shares have returned 87.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming both the industry and the S&P 500 Index. Over this timeframe, the industry declined 7.9%, and the S&P 500 Index gained 7.4%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Encouraging Estimates for VIRT

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Virtu, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has seen five upward revisions and no downward movement. The consensus estimate for 2026 adjusted earnings for VIRT is currently pegged at $6.51 per share, indicating a 13.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues suggests 10.6% year-over-year increase.

VIRT beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 25.1%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Growth Drivers

Virtu Financial benefits from higher trading activity as it provides liquidity and execution services across equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities markets. As market participation increases, the company typically generates stronger trading-related revenues. In the first quarter, commissions, net and technology services revenues rose 23.3% year over year to $186.6 million, while interest and dividend income increased 16.9% to $127.5 million.

At the same time, VIRT continues to diversify its revenue base beyond market volatility-driven trading activities by expanding its technology-enabled execution platform. The Execution Services segment delivered adjusted net trading income of $149.5 million in first-quarter 2026, up from $115.1 million in the prior-year period. Daily average contribution from the segment improved to $2.5 million. Growth was supported by demand for workflow technology, algorithmic trading solutions and at-the-market offerings, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of expansion for the business.

The company’s balance sheet continues to provide flexibility to reinvest and return capital. Virtu ended first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $973.2 million. Net Debt-to-EBITDA of 0.5 is lower than the industry average of 1.3.

Key Risk

However, there is one factor that investors should keep an eye on.

Virtu Financial’s operating cash flow can fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter due to changes in trading assets and liabilities, margin requirements and other working capital items, making cash generation less predictable. In the first quarter of 2026, the company used $0.1 million in operating activities, compared with net cash provided by operations of $15 million in the year-ago period.

Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive this company’s growth in the long term.

Other Top-Ranked Players

Investors interested in the broader Finance space may look at some other top-ranked players like WisdomTree, Inc. WT, Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM and Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WisdomTree’s 2026 earnings indicates 32.6% year-over-year growth. During the past month, WT has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates thrice in the past four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 10.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chime Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, which indicates a 107% year-over-year improvement. It witnessed seven upward estimate revisions in the past 60 days against no downward movement. The consensus mark for CHYM’s current year revenues suggests a 22.6% surge from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bread Financial’s current-year earnings increased 2.1% over the past 60 days. During this time, BFH has witnessed three upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at $3.94 billion, indicating a 2.5% increase from a year ago.

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Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.