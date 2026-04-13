Should You Buy Verizon Communications Stock Before April 27?

Key Points

Expectations may be elevated for Verizon in Q1 after the company reported strong earnings numbers in January.

Its new CEO is optimistic about its growth prospects.

The stock is up this year, but its valuation remains fairly modest.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Earlier this year, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock got a big boost after reporting some strong earnings numbers. The company's growth was better than expected, resulting in some renewed bullishness around the stock. As a result, it's up 12% this year, which is a nice change of pace from previous years when it has struggled to attract investors.

In a couple of weeks, on April 27, the company is scheduled to release its next earnings report, covering the first three months of 2026. Should you buy Verizon stock before those numbers come out?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The pressure will be on Verizon to prove Q4 wasn't a fluke

When Verizon released its most recent earnings numbers on Jan. 30, the highlight was that its net adds for the quarter were the highest since 2019, at more than 1 million. New CEO Dan Schulman said the company was "exiting 2025 with strong momentum, delivered by a team that is intensely

focused on winning through healthy volumes and fiscally responsible growth."

The big test will be whether the company can indeed prove that it has gotten back to growth, or if it was a one-off boost from the holiday shopping season. Verizon has also been struggling in recent years to generate much growth, and thus, it may also have been overdue for a strong quarter like the one it experienced in Q4. If the company follows up with similarly impressive numbers in Q1, however, that could be an excellent sign that management's strategy is working effectively.

Why the stock may be worth buying anyway

Even if Verizon falls short of expectations in its upcoming quarter, the stock still makes for a compelling buy. Not only is it cheap, trading at just nine times its estimated future earnings, but it also pays a dividend that yields 6.2%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.2%. It's a fairly safe payout that investors can rely on for the long term. Plus, with the company recently closing its acquisition of Frontier, its long-term growth prospects look better than ever, with Verizon significantly expanding its fiber network.

Although the stock is doing well this year, I'm confident that Verizon's shares may have even more room to run higher in the long run. For buy-and-hold investors, this may be one of the better dividend stocks to buy right now, as not only does it possess some attractive upside, but it can be a great source of recurring income for years to come.

Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.