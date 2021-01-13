Should You Buy Vaxart Stock?

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) isn't as well-known as other coronavirus vaccine makers. However, the small biotech stock emerged as a huge winner in 2020. Vaxart is currently evaluating its tablet COVID-19 vaccine in an early stage clinical study. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 6, 2021, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights answer a viewer's question about whether or not investors should buy Vaxart stock now.

Corinne Cardina: Sarini would like to know, is Vaxart still a good buy? How confident are you in their progress?

Keith Speights: My answer to that would be it depends on what kind of investor you are. If you're really aggressive and you're willing to take on a lot of risk, taking out a small stake in Vaxart could pay off big time.

Keep in mind it is extremely risky. They're only in phase 1. They're really early stage. But their vaccine, which is an oral vaccine, is quite promising.

Are they progressing well? I think so far, but it's still really early and a lot of things can happen along the way. Their vaccine might not pan out as well as everyone hopes. Keep that in mind. It's a risky stock, but it could be a huge winner if everything goes well.

