Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), a leading indicator for global commerce, transportation, and logistics, has seen its stock trading near a five-year low. This has presented investors with a critical decision: Does this represent a strategic entry point into a global powerhouse with a substantial dividend yield, or is it a warning sign of fundamental challenges ahead?

The narrative surrounding UPS is complex. While there are concerns about forward-looking revenue guidance, the company is undergoing significant corporate transformation efforts to boost profitability and maintain an attractive income stream for shareholders. Parsing these conflicting signals is crucial for potential investors.

Unpacking the Pressure

As of late March 2025, UPS’s stock price has dropped by approximately 25% over the past year due to multiple issues putting downward pressure on the stock. The company's full-year 2025 revenue guidance, issued on January 30, 2025, was a key factor in investor concerns. Management's projection of consolidated revenues around $89.0 billion fell short of the $91.1 billion achieved in 2024 and was below analyst expectations.

This forecast reflects anticipated lower volumes and a significant strategic shift: a planned reduction of over half of the business with its largest customer (widely believed to be Amazon) by the second half of 2026.

This deliberate move away from lower-margin, high-volume business raises questions about UPS's ability to replace that volume profitably and manage the transition effectively. Adding to these company-specific challenges are broader concerns about weakening package delivery demand as the e-commerce surge during the pandemic normalizes. Several Wall Street analysts have recently lowered their price targets by reflecting these near-term headwinds.

Following the January guidance, numerous adjustments were made. In late March 2025, both Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) again lowered their targets, citing potential first-quarter weakness due to volumes and tariff uncertainty, even while maintaining generally positive long-term ratings.

How UPS Aims to Navigate the Downturn

UPS is actively responding to challenges by initiating a strategic transformation called "Efficiency Reimagined." This initiative, which will span from 2025 to 2027, aims to achieve approximately $1.0 billion in annualized savings through a substantial network reconfiguration, including facility consolidation and fleet optimization. While expected to streamline operations and enhance long-term margins, these efforts will incur near-term costs, estimated at $300 to $400 million in 2025, mainly for severance and professional services.

Additional measures include fully insourcing the UPS SurePost product as of January 1, 2025, which allows for greater control, potential margin improvement, and continued investment in high-growth, high-margin areas like healthcare logistics and SMB services. The March 2025 launch of UPS Global Checkout, a digital tool simplifying cross-border e-commerce by providing upfront calculations of duties and taxes, aims to boost international shipment volumes.

Management's guidance for an improved adjusted operating margin of approximately 10.8% in 2025, compared to 9.8% in 2024, reflects their confidence that these efficiency measures will enhance profitability despite lower revenue projections.

Finding Value in the Volume Dip

UPS’s stock currently presents a compelling investment opportunity with a dividend yield of approximately 5.91% at its recent price near $111. UPS has a strong track record of returning capital to shareholders, having raised its dividend payout for 16 consecutive years. This commitment was recently reinforced by a quarterly dividend increase from $1.63 to $1.64 per share, announced in February 2025.

While the payout ratio based on trailing 12-month earnings appears high, the ratio based on cash flow is more manageable, and forward estimates suggest further moderation. The stock's valuation is also attractive, trading near five-year lows with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) around 16.4 and a forward P/E near 14.0. This may represent a discount relative to the company's historical performance and intrinsic value.

Operational resilience was evident in the fourth-quarter 2024 results, where adjusted earnings per share (EPS) exceeded consensus estimates. Despite recent price target reductions, the overall analyst consensus rating remains a moderate buy, with an average price target implying significant potential upside. This suggests continued confidence in the company's long-term recovery.

Does UPS Belong in Your Long-Term Portfolio?

Investors in United Parcel Service are currently facing a classic dilemma. The stock's price is near a five-year low, and the dividend yield is almost 6%. The management team is actively pursuing significant cost savings and strategic repositioning. This creates a potentially compelling value and income narrative, as acquiring shares in a global logistics leader at a depressed valuation with a substantial yield is attractive.

However, there are substantial risks. The company is deliberately reducing volume from its largest customer. The global economic outlook is uncertain, and executing a massive operational transformation is inherently complex. These factors cast a shadow over the near-to-medium-term outlook, and the lower revenue guidance for 2025 cannot be ignored.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in UPS today depends on an individual's risk tolerance, investment time horizon, and confidence in management's ability to navigate this challenging transition successfully. If management can transform the company into a leaner, more profitable entity, it can deliver long-term shareholder value despite shedding significant volume.

