Should You Buy UnitedHealth Group Stock Before July 16?

Key Points

UnitedHealth Group has been posting stronger results recently.

Its medical care ratio fell to 83.9% last quarter, which was better than expected.

Its valuation may seem pricey, but the stock is still well below its 2024 highs.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

After a few challenging years, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock is showing signs of strength again. Last year was particularly tough for the stock, as it fell by 35%, which is uncharacteristic for what's typically been a solid growth stock to own for the long haul. And while it has been rallying this year, its five-year gains remain fairly underwhelming, with the stock up just 5% over that time frame.

The good news is the company's recent results have been looking better, and there's growing optimism that its upcoming second-quarter numbers will also be solid. With those results coming out on July 16, is it a good idea to buy UnitedHealth stock before then?

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Are problems with high costs a thing of the past?

When UnitedHealth last reported earnings in April, the company's numbers beat expectations for the first quarter, and it also raised its guidance for the year. Its medical care ratio came in lower at 83.9% (versus 84.8% a year ago), which was a positive sign that medical expenses are more manageable in relation to premiums. That's been a big problem for health insurers in previous years due to higher utilization rates.

CEO Stephen Hemsley was optimistic that the healthcare company was on the right track, simplifying and modernizing its processes to make healthcare work effectively for providers and patients. If UnitedHealth can indeed post another strong quarter that shows its medical costs aren't getting out of control, that could be welcome news for investors, potentially helping the stock build on its gains this year; thus far in 2026, it's up around 27%.

Is it worth buying the stock today?

UnitedHealth's business is showing it's moving in the right direction, and that should give investors hope that the stock can still rise higher, despite appearing expensive. At 32 times earnings, its price-to-earnings multiple may look steep, but with stronger results, it could come down considerably in the future. And although it's trading near its 52-week high, that's still well below the highs of more than $600 that it reached in 2024.

For buy-and-hold investors, now can be an excellent time to buy UnitedHealth Group stock. Its yield is above average at 2.2%, its earnings are improving, and it may still be overdue for more of a rally. There's reason for optimism around the stock, as even with some decent gains this year, it may not be too late to invest in the top healthcare company.

Should you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.