Should You Buy United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock While It's Below $193?

Key Points

UPS’ stock has plunged 45% from its all-time high.

Its growth is slowing down, and its operating margins are shrinking.

Its stock looks cheap, but it might deserve that discount valuation.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's top shipping couriers, was once a reliable blue chip stock. Its shares closed at a record high of $192.88 on Feb. 2, 2022 -- marking a 286% gain from its IPO price of $50 in 1999. As of this writing, it trades at approximately $107.

UPS' stock has stumbled over the past four years as its growth has cooled off and its margins have shrunk. Will this out-of-favor stock ever revisit its all-time highs, or will it slide even lower?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What happened to UPS over the past five years?

From 2019 to 2021, UPS' average daily package volume increased from 21.88 million to 25.25 million, and its average revenue per package rose from $10.87 to $12.32. Its total revenue jumped from $74.09 billion to $97.29 billion, its adjusted operating margin expanded from 11% to 13.5%, and its diluted earnings per share (EPS) nearly doubled from $7.53 to $14.68.

That robust growth, which was fueled by surging e-commerce sales throughout the pandemic, propelled UPS' stock to its record high in early 2022. Yet over the following four years, its average daily package volumes declined, its total revenue dropped, its adjusted operating margins contracted, and its diluted EPS plummeted. It partly offset that pressure by raising its fees and reducing its mix of lower-margin orders from its top customer, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which boosted its average revenue per piece but reduced its total volumes.

Metric 2021 2022 2023 2024 9M 2025 Average Daily Package Volume 25.25M 24.29M 22.29M 22.42M 19.97M Average Revenue Per Piece $12.32 $13.38 $13.62 $13.60 $14.46 Total Revenue $97.29B $100.34B $90.96B $91.07B $64.18B Adjusted Operating Margin 13.5% 13.8% 10.9% 9.8% 6.8% Diluted EPS $14.68 $13.20 $7.80 $6.75 $4.46

UPS' shipments slowed down after the pandemic ended. In 2022 and 2023, rising inflation exacerbated that pressure by curbing consumer spending and boosting its fuel and labor costs. The threat of a strike from the Teamsters Union also prompted many of UPS' customers to shift their deliveries to FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and other courier services to avoid disruptions.

In 2024, UPS signed a new contract with the Teamsters to avoid a strike, and its shipments stabilized in a warmer macro environment. Unfortunately, the higher labor and pension costs guaranteed by that agreement -- along with its divestment of Coyote Logistics, ongoing digital investments, regulatory fines, and some impairment charges -- crushed its margins.

In 2025, its shipments fell again as it continued to reduce its mix of lower-margin orders and decouple itself from Amazon. To cushion that blow, it's trying to gain higher-margin orders from its healthcare and small-to-medium business (SMB) customers. It's also trimming its workforce and automating more tasks, but the competitive pressure from other couriers and its new logistics investments offset those gains, resulting in reduced operating margins throughout 2025.

What's next for UPS?

UPS expected to gradually right-size its business with those strategies in 2025 and 2026. Unfortunately, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all of its MD-11 aircraft (about 9% of its entire fleet) indefinitely after a deadly crash in Louisville, Kentucky, last November.

That grounding, which occurred during its peak holiday season, strained UPS' logistics network and forced it to reroute its deliveries through other types of aircraft, trucks, and partner carriers. That pressure will likely compress its near-term operating margins, but we won't be able to gauge the full impact until it posts its fourth quarter and full-year earnings report on Jan. 27.

For now, analysts expect UPS' revenue and EPS to decline by 3% each in 2025. For 2026, they expect its revenue to roughly flatline as its margin-boosting initiatives boost its EPS by 7%.

That murky outlook suggests UPS isn't out of the woods yet. At $107 per share, it might seem like a bargain at 15 times this year's earnings -- but it also doesn't deserve a higher valuation. UPS isn't down for the count, but its stock won't recover and set fresh highs unless it successfully diversifies its business away from Amazon, expands its higher-margin segments, and resolves all of the logistics issues related to the grounding of its MD-11 aircraft.

Should you buy stock in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.