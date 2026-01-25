Should You Buy United Parcel Service Stock While It's Below $110?

Key Points

United Parcel Service was a high-flying stock during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the end of the pandemic, UPS shares fell sharply amid a corporate makeover.

That makeover is already showing early results for those who can handle a turnaround investment.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), commonly known as UPS, operates one of the world's dominant package delivery services. It is a vital cog in modern society, as e-commerce continues to grow. Add a huge 6% dividend yield, and dividend investors might be tempted to buy the stock while it languishes below $110 per share. Before you jump aboard, you'll want to understand a few things.

It would be hard to replicate UPS's business

Delivering packages sounds simple, but it is actually a capital-intensive, logistically complex effort. UPS owns a large collection of retail stores, sorting and distribution facilities, a massive fleet of local delivery trucks, and long-haul assets, like tractor-trailers and airplanes. And it has to have the technology to track every single package moving through its extensive system.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It would be hard, if not impossible, to replace UPS. In fact, even after years of building its own delivery network, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) still uses UPS. However, Amazon is also a key part of UPS's current business revamp, with the story dating back to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

During the pandemic, shopping online was the preferred way to buy things because people were stuck at home, socially distancing themselves. Demand for package delivery services skyrocketed, and UPS's stock rose dramatically. When the world reopened, demand normalized, and UPS's stock plunged. It was about this time that this industrial company decided it needed to overhaul its business. Amazon is important here because it is a large-volume customer, but that volume has very low profit margins.

UPS decided it needed to streamline its operations and focus its business on its most profitable customers. This effort included proactively reducing its exposure to Amazon. The business turnaround also involved capital investments in new technology and the closure of less efficient facilities. Essentially, it was spending more money and bringing in less revenue. Wall Street has been avoiding the stock, which is still about 53% below its 2022 high.

Green shoots are showing up

It is entirely reasonable that investors were concerned about the income statement trends emerging at UPS. However, turnarounds often look ugly at first since they usually require upfront spending that doesn't provide a return until some time down the road. UPS is starting to see early improvement, which is very encouraging.

For example, in the second quarter of 2025, the company's revenue per piece in the U.S. market rose 5.5% even as the revenue for the division fell roughly 0.8%. However, that's exactly what you would expect based on what UPS was attempting to achieve: handle fewer, but more profitable, packages.

The second-quarter progress was followed by an even stronger result in the third quarter. Revenue per piece in the U.S. jumped 9.8%, even as the revenue in the U.S. business fell 2.6%. Overall, the company's adjusted operating margin improved 110 basis points year over year. Again, that's more progress toward the big goal and a sign that better business trends may be starting to take shape.

Wall Street is getting excited

UPS' share price has bounced off its recent lows and is now up 24% over the past three months. It looks like investors believe the turnaround effort is gaining traction. If you like turnarounds, UPS could be worth buying today.

However, dividend investors might want to tread with caution. The lofty 6% yield is backed by a dividend payout ratio above 100%. Sometimes, big business overhauls are accompanied by a dividend reset. That said, even a 50% dividend cut would still leave the yield at 3%, well above the tiny 1.1% on offer from the average S&P 500 stock today.

Should you buy stock in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.