Should You Buy Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Union Bankshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Union Bankshares stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $31.47. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Union Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Union Bankshares paying out a modest 43% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqGM:UNB Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Union Bankshares's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Union Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.4% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Union Bankshares? Companies like Union Bankshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Union Bankshares more closely.

Want to learn more about Union Bankshares's dividend performance? Check out this visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

