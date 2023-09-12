Should You Buy Treasury ETFs Following Morgan Stanley?

Morgan Stanley has taken a contrarian stance in the market, challenging bearish views on Treasury bonds. The investment bank suggests that investors should consider purchasing US sovereign debt, as they believe that markets may be overly optimistic about the possibility of a soft economic landing, as quoted on Bloomberg.

Treasuries Expected to Find Support Despite Healthy Growth

Morgan Stanley's strategists, including Matthew Hornbach in New York, have argued that Treasuries are likely to find support in the market. They contend that even if economic growth remains relatively healthy, inflation could continue to slow down. This assertion is made in a research note, highlighting their belief that investors should adopt an overweight position on government bond duration.

Rise in Long-End Yields Susceptible to Correction

The strategists at Morgan Stanley caution that the market's extrapolation of strong long-term growth via higher long-term real rates may not materialize as expected. This leaves the increase in long-end yields susceptible to a potential correction. Consequently, they advise investors to consider Treasury five-year notes and 30-year inflation-linked debt.

Morgan Stanley's Bullish View Contrasts with Peers

Morgan Stanley's bullish outlook on Treasury bonds contrasts with the views of several of its Wall Street counterparts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently raised its Treasury yield forecasts, while Bank of America recommended a neutral stance on U.S. debt. These differing opinions reflect the ongoing conflict on Wall Street regarding the future direction of Treasury yields.

Asset Managers vs. Hedge Funds in Market Positioning

Market positioning data also mirrors the divergence of opinions on Wall Street. Asset managers have shown a bullish sentiment on 10-year Treasury futures, as indicated by the latest weekly figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In contrast, hedge funds have extended their bearish positioning in long-bond contracts.

Benchmark U.S. Yields on the Rise

Benchmark U.S. yields have experienced an approximately one-percentage-point increase from their low point earlier this year in April. On Sep 6, 2023, ten-year yields rose to 4.30%, following hopes of a soft-landing of the U.S. economy.

ETFs in Focus

If you want to follow Morgan Stanley, you can bet on treasury bond ETFs like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF VGIT, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF and iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEI.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): ETF Research Reports

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF): ETF Research Reports

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.