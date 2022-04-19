Should You Buy Travel Stocks & ETFs Now?

Travel stocks have taken off lately as Covid related restrictions are being lifted in many countries. Shares of major airlines are jumping today after they announced they would stop requiring masks.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported last week that it returned to profitability in March. Its management said travel demand is so strong that the company has been able to offset fuel costs through higher fares. In fact, airline travel is one of the fastest rising components in the recent CPI reports.

This summer is expected to be the busiest travel season since the start of the pandemic. As consumers remain flush with cash, they are willing to pay higher fares.

While corporate travel has started making a comeback, it may remain below its pre-pandemic levels, as more businesses just use virtual meetings now.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) invests in US and non-US airline companies and operators. American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta are its top holdings.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) provides exposure to technology companies in the global travel and tourism industry. Airbnb (ABNB) and Expedia Group (EXPE) are among its holdings.

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) holds airline, hotel and cruise stocks. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are Carnival (CCL) are its top holdings.

Please watch the short video to learn more.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.