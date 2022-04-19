Technology

Should You Buy Travel Stocks & ETFs Now?

Neena Mishra
Travel stocks have taken off lately as Covid related restrictions are being lifted in many countries. Shares of major airlines are jumping today after they announced they would stop requiring masks.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported last week that it returned to profitability in March. Its management said travel demand is so strong that the company has been able to offset fuel costs through higher fares. In fact, airline travel is one of the fastest rising components in the recent CPI reports.

This summer is expected to be the busiest travel season since the start of the pandemic. As consumers remain flush with cash, they are willing to pay higher fares.

While corporate travel has started making a comeback, it may remain below its pre-pandemic levels, as more businesses just use virtual meetings now.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) invests in US and non-US airline companies and operators. American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta are its top holdings.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) provides exposure to technology companies in the global travel and tourism industry. Airbnb (ABNB) and Expedia Group (EXPE) are among its holdings.

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) holds airline, hotel and cruise stocks. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are Carnival (CCL) are its top holdings.

Most Popular