While the average American spends about $2,400 on a vacation, according to Travelex, some spend thousands upon thousands of dollars on getaways. And as people look ahead to big vacations this year and in 2022, a vacation could be a sizable financial commitment.

So, should you buy travel insurance and add to your other costs of airfare, hotel, meals and other expenses for your trip? Travel insurance makes sense if you want to protect the amount of money you’ve laid out for lying on the beach in France or taking in the sights of Tokyo.

The average cost of a travel insurance policy was $291 in 2020, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance provider. Typically, a travel insurance policy costs 5% to 10% of the total cost of your trip. The money you pay for travel insurance could help make up for a financial loss if something unexpected impedes your path to a getaway.

Here are five scenarios where travel insurance can pay off.

Trip Cancellation

Before you’re even able to finish packing your sunscreen and swimsuits, an unforeseen circumstance could force cancellation of your trip—for instance, if a tour operator goes out of business, you become ill or a family member dies. Travel insurance that includes trip cancellation coverage will reimburse the prepaid, nonrefundable costs of your trip in these kinds of situations.

Furthermore, if you, a family member or a travel companion becomes sick or is injured while traveling, the policy’s trip cancellation feature typically would reimburse you for the unused part of the trip. The trip cancellation benefit could even kick in if you, a family member or a travel companion dies while traveling.

Note that you can make a claim using trip cancellation coverage only if your reason for canceling is listed in the policy as an acceptable reason. To broaden cancellation coverage, there’s an add-on known as cancel for any reason coverage (CFAR).

CFAR coverage lets you cancel a trip for any reason and receive partial reimbursement. For instance, maybe you’ve opted for a staycation instead of a two-week trip to Spain. Generally, adding CFAR coverage costs 40% more than a standard travel insurance policy. Reimbursement is generally 50% or 75% of the trip money you lose.

Due to the pandemic, an all-time high of 95% of travel insurance policies purchased for trips in 2021 included trip cancellation coverage, according to Squaremouth. That figure normally is 80% to 90%.

Meanwhile, the purchase of 2021 policies through Squaremouth that include CFAR coverage has climbed by more than 200% compared with the previous year. Squaremouth attributes these increases to continued concerns over travel disruption due to the pandemic.

Medical Emergencies

Whether you’re canoeing in Argentina or taking a safari in Zambia, a medical emergency can certainly put a big dent in your travels. It also can put a big dent in your budget. Allianz Travel says it receives more than 4,000 calls a year from customers who are experiencing a medical emergency during a trip.

A policy with travel medical insurance covers an array of medical crises, such as needing to be airlifted off a Swiss mountainside after a hiking mishap, spending a few weeks in a Colombian hospital recovering from a heart attack or requiring a flight back home from Jamaica to treat a broken hip.

It can cost an estimated $15,000 to $200,000 to be transported by helicopter or ambulance to a nearby health care facility for treatment of an injury or illness somewhere in the world, says Allianz Travel. That does not include the cost of the treatment itself.

When it comes to medical evacuation, travel medical insurance covers the expense of being taken to the closest health care facility overseas, and it also may pay for someone to be flown back to the U.S. for advanced medical attention. Along with medical evacuation, a policy can cover the repatriation, or transfer, of a traveler’s remains to the U.S.

For example, HTH Worldwide’s TripProtector Preferred plan is one of the most generous in the industry, providing $500,000 for emergency medical expenses and $1 million for emergency medical evacuation.

Some U.S. health insurance plans include overseas coverage but may impose limits, such as limiting coverage to emergency care. Many U.S. health plans offer no coverage outside the country.

Lost Luggage

If your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged during a trip, a travel insurance policy with luggage coverage will reimburse you. Homeowners or renters insurance policies can also cover luggage theft—such as luggage stolen from the hotel lobby while you’re checking in.

In addition, some travel insurance plans cover baggage delay. This coverage can pay for items you need to buy, such as clothing and toiletries, to tide you over while you’re waiting for your luggage to catch up with you.

Here are some examples of baggage delay coverage from some of the best travel insurance companies in Forbes Advisor’s ratings:

HTH Worldwide TripProtector Preferred Plan: $400 after a five-hour delay

John Hancock Insurance Agency Gold plan: $500 after a five-hour delay

Seven Corners RoundTrip Elite plan: $600 after a five-hour delay

Trawick International Safe Travels Voyager plan: $600 after a 10-hour delay

USI Affinity Travel Insurance Select Elite plan: $500 after a five-hour delay

Missed Connections

Missing a connection while you’re traveling can be a costly hassle. Missed connection travel insurance reimburses you if you miss a departure for a reason listed in the policy.

This would compensate for a travel delay of, say, three, six or 12 hours caused by something like a mechanical failure on a plane or a storm that prevents a cruise ship from docking on time. The compensation typically would cover the cost of catching up to a tour or cruise.

For example, TravelSafe’s Classic plan provides $2,500 after three hours of a missed connection.

Travel Delays

Travel delays are a headache for many travelers. A policy with travel delay coverage can reimburse restaurant and hotel expenses when a flight is delayed because of bad weather or a mechanical problem. The daily amount of coverage usually ranges from $150 to $200.

For example, Trawick International’s Safe Travels Voyager plan provides travel delay coverage of $150 a day, up to $2,000 total, after five hours of delay.

The travel delay benefit could also cover costs for you to catch up to a destination or go back home, or even may reimburse you for unused trip expenses that are prepaid and nonrefundable.

All in all, travel insurance is a small cost relative to the trip costs you can protect—especially when traveling uncertainties and surprises abound.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.