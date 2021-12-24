Should You Buy Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Thor Industries' shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Thor Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $100.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Thor Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Thor Industries has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:THO Historic Dividend December 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Thor Industries has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years. Thor Industries earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Thor Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Thor Industries worth buying for its dividend? Thor Industries has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Thor Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Thor Industries looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Thor Industries (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

