Should You Buy The Trade Desk Stock After its 50% Drop?

Eric Cuka
Is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock a buy now? The Trade Desk stock was $972.80, and it crashed below below $500 after recent earnings, a 50% drop from recent highs. The Trade Desk beat on top and bottom lines and even raised guidance. So what gives? Why the huge drop? It was trading around $480 briefly, and its found a floor and is now trading around $550. Is The Trade Desk stock a buy? Why did it drop so much?

Why?

Cookies are going away, but The Trade Desk has a solution, which is called Unified ID 2.0. This is an open source framework that uses encrypted email addresses and discloses the benefits to the consumers. TTD claims greater control for users and their personal data. TTD also claims greater transparency. Once opted in, advertisers can personalize the experience to the users, Unified ID 2.0. could be better than cookies, although it could fail, and it is a risk. I think it's misunderstood and blown out of proportion; however, the market hates uncertainty.

