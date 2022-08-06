Should You Buy The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase TJX Companies' shares before the 10th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.18 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TJX Companies has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $62.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see TJX Companies paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether TJX Companies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 72% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see TJX Companies's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. TJX Companies has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. TJX Companies has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is TJX Companies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, TJX Companies paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while TJX Companies looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that TJX Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

