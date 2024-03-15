Should You Buy The RealReal (REAL) After Golden Cross?

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, REAL's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of REAL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 72.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that REAL could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at REAL's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting REAL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

