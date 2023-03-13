Stocks
BAC

Should You Buy the Dip In U.S. Bank Stocks, Like BAC and WFC?

March 13, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Amit Singh for TipRanks ->

The large U.S. banks are well-capitalized and have strong liquidity. However, this didn’t stop investors from dumping their shares following the failure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) closed about 7%, 7.7%, 11.4%, and 11.7% lower over the past week. 

The decline in prices of top banks comes despite the regulators like the U.S. Fed, Treasury Department, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stepped up their efforts to protect customer deposits and restore confidence in the overall banking system. 

Even though there are no contagion risks to these large banks from the SIVB fallout, investors’ sentiments could continue to remain weak on the sector as a whole. 

Given investors’ negative sentiment, shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRCcrashed in the pre-market session today despite management’s efforts to bolster liquidity in the business. 

This shows that investors’ sentiments won’t change overnight. However, any sharp pullback in the shares of fundamentally strong banks could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors, as these corporations are well-capitalized and can access emergency funds under the Fed’s new Bank Term Funding Program. 

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, let’s check which of these large bank stocks could be a solid addition to investors’ portfolios.

Which Is the Best Bank Stock to Buy?

TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool shows that analysts are cautiously optimistic about the large banks, with all these stocks sporting a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

However, JPM and WFC stocks carry a Smart Score of nine and eight, respectively, on TipRanks. This means they are more likely to beat market averages. Further, analysts’ average price targets show a decent upside in both of these stocks. On the contrary, BAC stock has an Underperform Smart Score of three. At the same time, Citigroup stock has a Neutral Smart Score of four.

Disclosure   

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
C
JPM
WFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.